Regrettable Games Founders Push Ahead With New Party Games After Health Setback

Josie North and her brother Harry are expanding their party game business, Regrettable Games, after a difficult period in which Josie’s severe skin condition repeatedly left her unable to work. The siblings now have three games on sale and plan to release four more next year while continuing their partnership with YouTube group the Sidemen.

The pair originally founded Hot House Games and co-created Hit Send with the Sidemen, a game that challenges players to send risky or humorous messages for points. When sales did not meet their expectations, they decided to rethink the business and develop a new range of products.

Health Problems Disrupted the Business

Josie said she began experiencing rash-like flare-ups in 2021, which later spread across her body and caused severe pain. Treatment included steroid creams and an immunosuppressant, but at times her condition became serious enough that she required hospital treatment and assistance with walking and eating.

During those periods, Harry took on more of the company’s workload. Josie said this summer was the first time in years that she looked in the mirror and felt she recognised herself again.

The siblings continued developing games during her recovery and rebranded the company as Regrettable Games. Harry, who has a psychology degree, focuses heavily on game mechanics, while Josie works on branding and packaging.

Their current range includes games such as Split or Steal, Identity Swap, and Social Ladder. The company has also continued working with the Sidemen, whose channels collectively reach millions of viewers.

TikTok Became a Support Network

While managing the business, Josie began posting about her skin condition on TikTok. She said some videos showing her most severe flare-ups went viral and connected her with people experiencing similar health problems.

Josie said the community helped her through periods when she felt isolated by the pain and changes to her appearance. She also began sharing her experience because she wanted others dealing with similar conditions to feel less alone.

The siblings now plan to continue releasing party games internationally. Josie said she also wants to keep using her platform to support people with health conditions and encourage a wider understanding of appearance and self-confidence.

Despite periods when she could barely work, Josie said she tried to maintain small routines, including leaving the house for coffee with her mother. She said continuing with those activities helped her find some positivity during the most difficult periods.

Featured image credits: Linkedin

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