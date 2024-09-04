DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Starlink Agrees to Block Access to X in Brazil

ByHilary Ong

Sep 4, 2024

Starlink Agrees to Block Access to X in Brazil

Starlink, the satellite internet company owned by Elon Musk, has announced that it will comply with a Brazilian Supreme Court order to block access to the social media platform X in Brazil. This decision marks a reversal for Starlink, which previously resisted restricting access to X unless the Brazilian government unfroze its financial assets.

The company now has until September 4th to begin limiting access.

Starlink Faces Pressure Over Brazilian Misinformation Dispute

The conflict arises from an ongoing legal battle involving Musk and Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The court ordered a ban on X, citing the platform’s role in spreading misinformation.

In addition to the ban, the court has restricted Starlink from conducting financial transactions in Brazil, aiming to pressure X into paying $3 million in fines. These fines were imposed due to X’s failure to block accounts flagged by the Brazilian government for spreading misinformation, according to The New York Times.

Starlink’s compliance with the order to block X has raised questions, especially given Musk’s stance as a “free speech absolutist.” Despite this position, Starlink acknowledged the Brazilian order in a post on X, stating, “We immediately initiated legal proceedings in the Brazilian Supreme Court explaining the gross illegality of this order and asking the Court to unfreeze our assets. Regardless of the illegal treatment of Starlink in freezing of our assets, we are complying with the order to block access to X in Brazil.”

A Brazilian Supreme Court panel upheld the decision on Monday, requiring internet service providers and mobile app stores to block access to X by the September 4th deadline. Individuals attempting to access the platform via virtual private networks (VPNs) may face substantial daily fines.

Featured Image courtesy of Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Follow us for the latest developments in Brazil’s crackdown on X.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Arthur Hayes Analyzes Impact of Fed Rate Cuts on Bitcoin Prices
Sep 5, 2024 Dayne Lee
Canva Raises Teams Prices by Over 300 Percent, Citing AI Enhancements
Sep 5, 2024 Hilary Ong
World’s First Jet-Powered Humanoid Robot Developed in Italy
Sep 5, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801