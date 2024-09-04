Starlink Agrees to Block Access to X in Brazil

Starlink, the satellite internet company owned by Elon Musk, has announced that it will comply with a Brazilian Supreme Court order to block access to the social media platform X in Brazil. This decision marks a reversal for Starlink, which previously resisted restricting access to X unless the Brazilian government unfroze its financial assets.

The company now has until September 4th to begin limiting access.

Starlink Faces Pressure Over Brazilian Misinformation Dispute

The conflict arises from an ongoing legal battle involving Musk and Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The court ordered a ban on X, citing the platform’s role in spreading misinformation.

In addition to the ban, the court has restricted Starlink from conducting financial transactions in Brazil, aiming to pressure X into paying $3 million in fines. These fines were imposed due to X’s failure to block accounts flagged by the Brazilian government for spreading misinformation, according to The New York Times.

Starlink’s compliance with the order to block X has raised questions, especially given Musk’s stance as a “free speech absolutist.” Despite this position, Starlink acknowledged the Brazilian order in a post on X, stating, “We immediately initiated legal proceedings in the Brazilian Supreme Court explaining the gross illegality of this order and asking the Court to unfreeze our assets. Regardless of the illegal treatment of Starlink in freezing of our assets, we are complying with the order to block access to X in Brazil.”

A Brazilian Supreme Court panel upheld the decision on Monday, requiring internet service providers and mobile app stores to block access to X by the September 4th deadline. Individuals attempting to access the platform via virtual private networks (VPNs) may face substantial daily fines.

Featured Image courtesy of Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

