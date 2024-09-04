Binance CEO Decries ‘Inhumane’ Treatment of Gambaryan Following Disturbing Video Release

A newly released video has brought to light the severe conditions faced by Tigran Gambaryan, a Binance executive detained in Nigeria, sparking widespread outcry and intensified demands for his release. The footage emerged shortly after Gambaryan, who serves as Binance’s head of crime compliance, appeared in court early on September 2 due to an expedited trial date.

Disturbing Revelations and Immediate Reactions

Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, reacted vehemently to the footage by calling for Gambaryan’s immediate release. On September 3, Teng expressed his dismay in a post on X, stating, “This inhumane treatment of Tigran must end. He must be allowed to go home for medical treatment and to be with his family.” The video, which depicts Gambaryan’s struggle with mobility and apparent lack of adequate medical support, has reinvigorated calls for his release from various stakeholders.

Gambaryan has been in detention for over six months, related to allegations of financial crimes involving $34 million linked to Binance’s operations in Nigeria. His ongoing detention has raised serious concerns about his access to both legal representation and necessary medical care.

During his recent court appearance, Gambaryan’s lawyer submitted a new bail motion, highlighting the executive’s worsening health condition. However, the motion faced immediate opposition from the lawyers of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who contended that Gambaryan was not in poor health. This claim was contradicted by the medical records presented to the court, which indicated the need for surgical intervention.

The Compelling Evidence and Upcoming Hearing

The court is scheduled to revisit the bail motion on September 4, making the hearing critical given Gambaryan’s declining health in custody. The urgency of his health issues was underscored by his family’s statement, which detailed his inability to walk due to an untreated herniated disc or spinal injury, and the prison’s refusal to provide a wheelchair. The video corroborates these claims, showing Gambaryan struggling to walk and being denied a wheelchair by the guards, who insist he continue to move with the aid of a single crutch.

Date Event Details Early Sept. Court appearance and video release Video shows Gambaryan’s poor health and harsh treatment. Sept. 2 Expedited trial date Gambaryan appears in court; bail motion filed. Sept. 3 Binance CEO’s public statement Calls for Gambaryan’s immediate release. Sept. 4 Scheduled bail motion hearing Critical given Gambaryan’s health condition.

The situation surrounding Tigran Gambaryan has ignited significant concern and debate over human rights and legal standards in international detentions. The disturbing treatment revealed in the recent video has not only captured the attention of the cryptocurrency community but also human rights advocates worldwide. As the date for the next hearing approaches, the international community watches closely, hoping for a resolution that prioritizes Gambaryan’s health and legal rights.

The coming days are crucial for Gambaryan, as the legal decisions could greatly impact his health and future. The global community remains hopeful for a just and humane resolution to this distressing situation.

Featured image credit: DALL-E by ChatGPT

