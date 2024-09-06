DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Blockchain Latest

21.co Introduces Bitcoin Wrapper on Ethereum Blockchain

ByDayne Lee

Sep 6, 2024

21.co Introduces Bitcoin Wrapper on Ethereum Blockchain

21.co, the parent company of cryptocurrency asset manager 21Shares, announced on September 3rd the launch of its own Bitcoin wrapper, 21.co Wrapped Bitcoin (21BTC), on the Ethereum blockchain network. This new offering is part of 21.co’s broader strategy to expand its presence in the cryptocurrency wrapping space.

The introduction of 21BTC adds to 21.co’s growing portfolio of wrapped tokens on Ethereum, which already includes tokens such as wrapped Avalanche, Polkadot, and Solana. This move follows the successful launch of 21BTC on the Solana blockchain in May, highlighting the company’s ongoing efforts to diversify its blockchain technology offerings and enhance asset liquidity across various platforms.

Enhanced Asset Management and Security Features

Eliézer Ndinga, 21.co’s head of strategy and business development for digital assets, emphasized that the BTC wrapper is designed to integrate stringent asset management best practices into the realm of wrapped assets. This includes the use of institutional-grade custodians and advanced security protocols. The company has implemented robust user protection measures, including cold storage solutions and regulated third-party custodians, to ensure the safety and integrity of the wrapped assets.

21.co has partnered with Flow Trader, a prominent market maker, to manage the issuance and oversight of 21BTC. Wrapped Bitcoin tokens like 21BTC are ERC-20 tokens backed by actual Bitcoin, providing a bridge between Bitcoin and the Ethereum ecosystem.

The launch of 21.co’s wrapped Bitcoin comes at a time when the most popular BTC wrapper, Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC), faces significant scrutiny. Recent concerns have been raised about wBTC’s custodian, BitGo, and its controversial partnership with BiT Global, which could affect the custody of wBTC’s Bitcoin backing. This partnership has been criticized, particularly due to the involvement of controversial figures like Justin Sun, raising fears of potential misappropriation of collateral.

Subsidiaries and Product Offerings

21.co is widely recognized for its subsidiary, 21Shares, which issues various cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) and the 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (CETH). These products demonstrate 21.co’s commitment to providing diversified investment opportunities in the cryptocurrency sector.

Michael Lie, Flow Trader’s global head of digital assets, explained that wrapped BTC acts as a critical source of collateral that enables a wide range of financial activities in the crypto space, such as lending, borrowing, and trading. The launch of 21.co’s wrapped BTC aims to bring enhanced liquidity and interoperability across multiple blockchain networks, facilitating smoother transitions and interactions between different cryptocurrencies.

FeatureDescription
Blockchain IntegrationLaunched on Ethereum and Solana networks
Asset BackingEach token is backed by actual Bitcoin
Security MeasuresUtilizes cold storage and regulated custodians
Issuance ManagementManaged by Flow Trader
Market Cap PotentialAims to compete with leading wrappers like wBTC

21.co’s launch of a Bitcoin wrapper on the Ethereum blockchain represents a strategic expansion in its digital asset offerings, designed to enhance the interoperability and functionality of cryptocurrencies across different blockchain environments. By incorporating rigorous asset management practices and focusing on security, 21.co aims to attract a broad range of investors and users, seeking to capitalize on the growing demand for sophisticated crypto-financial products.

As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, 21.co’s initiatives like the wrapped Bitcoin are set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future dynamics of blockchain interoperability and investment practices.

Featured image credit: Tanatpon Chaweewat via Vecteezy

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

SEC Files Charges Against Galois Capital for Improper Custody of Crypto Assets with FTX
Sep 6, 2024 Dayne Lee
Crypto Platform Nexo Resumes UK Registrations Following 10-Month Compliance Pause with FCA Regulations
Sep 6, 2024 Dayne Lee
Meta Oversight Board Approves “From the River to the Sea” Slogan in Key Ruling
Sep 6, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801