Green Card Fund Named Co-Winner in EB-5 Agent’s Top Project Competition

Green Card Fund (GCF) proudly announces that its Terra Vi Yosemite project was named co-winner in the rural project category of the Agent’s Top Project competition at the EB5Investors.com Global Mobility and Investment Summit in Miami. The competition was judged by a panel of esteemed immigration agents and EB-5 attorneys, highlighting GCF’s excellence and leadership in the EB-5 industry.

This accolade underscores GCF’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional EB-5 investment opportunities. Terra Vi Yosemite, strategically located just minutes from the western entrance of Yosemite National Park, will offer 65 exclusive rooms across 64 acres of pristine land. With its USCIS I-956F approval and rural designation, the project qualifies for set-aside visas and priority processing. The addition of a senior secured EB-5 loan ensures that the Terra Vi Yosemite project is a compelling option for investors seeking a reliable pathway to U.S. permanent residency.

Yosemite National Park, celebrated as one of the top national parks in the United States, attracts over 3.6 million visitors annually. The Terra Vi Yosemite resort will provide an immersive nature experience with state-of-the-art amenities, catering to both nature enthusiasts and those seeking an exceptional lodging experience.

“We are honored to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,” said Girish Patel, Co-Founder and Principal of GCF.

Kyle Walker, Co-Founder and CEO of GCF, added, “The quality of projects in the EB-5 marketplace has significantly risen following the 2022 EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act. The Terra Vi Yosemite project stood out due to its proven developer, excellent location with low supply and high demand, and robust financial backing. This award highlights the strong appeal of our project to investors.”

Terra Vi Yosemite marks the third project in the Terra Vi series with USCIS approval, joining Terra Vi Marble Canyon in Arizona and Terra Vi Glacier in Montana. These projects are part of a continued collaboration between GCF and Hansji Corp, who successfully completed the Luhr’s Downtown Marriott Hotel in Phoenix, AZ with EB-5 funding.