Apple’s Find My Finally Arriving in South Korea in 2025 After Long Wait

ByHilary Ong

Sep 9, 2024

Apple’s Find My service is set to launch in South Korea in 2025, after years of the feature being disabled in the country. According to a press release translation by AppleInsider, the service is expected to roll out in the spring.

While Apple has not directly addressed the reason for the sudden availability, user complaints appear to have played a role. Many users pointed out that products like AirTags, which are sold in the country, have been largely ineffective without the Find My network.

Previously, Apple attributed the absence of Find My in South Korea to internal policies and privacy regulations. According to MacRumors, South Korea’s stringent laws surrounding geographic data have posed challenges for several companies, including Apple and Google. These legal restrictions have made exporting high-precision map data difficult, which Apple cited in the past as a reason for not supporting Find My in the country.

Other services reliant on real-time mapping, such as Pokémon Go, have also been impacted by South Korea’s strict data protection measures. Interestingly, Apple’s Find My network has functioned in the country’s outlying territories, like Baengnyeongdo and Ulleungdo, though its rollout to the mainland has been delayed until now.

Despite the complexities of local law and internal decisions, the news marks a positive change for South Korean users, offering them a way to better track their devices and belongings through Apple’s popular network.

Featured Image courtesy of Tada Images/Shutterstock

Hilary Ong

