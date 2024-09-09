China Responds to Dutch Move to Tighten ASML Export Rules

China has expressed dissatisfaction with the Dutch government’s recent decision to expand export controls on chipmaking equipment from ASML, a leading global supplier. The Dutch government announced on Friday that it would extend export licensing requirements for ASML’s DUV (Deep Ultraviolet) immersion lithography tools, specifically the 1970i and 1980i models. This move aligns with the export restrictions imposed by the United States last year, which aimed to limit China’s access to advanced semiconductor technology.

Beijing has been critical of Washington’s efforts to push allied countries like the Netherlands and Japan to adopt similar controls targeting China’s chip industry. The Chinese commerce ministry, in a statement issued on Sunday, accused the United States of using its global dominance to pressure other nations into tightening export controls. The ministry reaffirmed China’s opposition to such measures and urged the Netherlands not to misuse export restrictions, warning that these actions could harm cooperation between Chinese and Dutch semiconductor companies.

U.S. efforts have already curtailed ASML’s ability to export its most advanced chipmaking machines to China. Meanwhile, Dutch Trade Minister Reinette Klever defended the latest decision, citing national security concerns.

Featured Image courtesy of The Japan Times

