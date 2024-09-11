Kamala Harris Releases Policy Platform Details — No Mention of Crypto

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has unveiled new elements of her policy agenda as the 2024 United States presidential election approaches. While the updated platform emphasizes a commitment to fostering innovation within the U.S. economy, it notably lacks explicit references to digital assets or blockchain technology.

On September 9, the Harris-Walz campaign updated the “issues” page of its website, outlining several key policy proposals. The update showcases the Democratic ticket’s focus on policies aimed at benefiting the middle class, setting them apart from the Republican nominee Donald Trump’s campaign.

The official Republican platform, influenced by Trump’s daughter-in-law, includes specific language about “championing innovation” through the use of cryptocurrency. In contrast, Harris’s platform centers on broader economic policies without direct mention of digital assets.

Focus Area Details Tax System Creation of a “fairer” tax system to prioritize investment and innovation. Economic Leadership Ensuring the U.S. remains a leader in innovative sectors like AI and semiconductors. Platform Title “A New Way Forward” Recent Policy Announcement Plan to combat price gouging and manage inflation, unveiled on Aug. 16.

The Harris campaign aims to build a tax system that supports investment in innovative industries, ensuring that the U.S. continues to lead in sectors such as artificial intelligence and semiconductor technology. This initiative is part of a broader economic strategy designed to distinguish the Harris-Walz ticket from Trump’s Republican campaign.

Campaign Dynamics and Digital Assets

The Harris campaign’s approach to digital assets remains indirect, potentially reflecting the compressed timeline before Election Day on November 5. Experts suggest that Harris may not deviate significantly from the Biden administration’s stance on cryptocurrency. However, there is an ongoing debate within the Democratic Party about the public’s perception of the party’s stance on digital assets.

Campaign Messaging : Senior adviser Brian Nelson has indicated that Harris supports policies conducive to the growth of the crypto industry.

: Senior adviser Brian Nelson has indicated that Harris supports policies conducive to the growth of the crypto industry. Political Action: Some Biden administration officials with ties to crypto firms have joined the Harris campaign or associated political action committees.

The lack of direct commentary on digital assets might be a strategic choice, aiming to avoid controversy while still addressing industry concerns through broader economic policies.

With just 57 days remaining until Election Day, polling data shows a tight race between Harris and Trump. Both candidates are closely matched nationwide and in several key battleground states essential for securing an Electoral College victory. On September 10, Harris and Trump are scheduled to face each other in their first in-person debate, broadcast on ABC News.

This debate is expected to provide further clarity on the candidates’ positions and may influence voter perceptions as the election nears.

As the 2024 election campaign progresses, Kamala Harris’s policy platform reveals a focus on economic innovation and middle-class benefits. The absence of specific mentions of digital assets contrasts with the Republican platform’s emphasis on cryptocurrency. With a competitive race ahead, the upcoming debates and further campaign developments will likely shed more light on the candidates’ stances on emerging technologies and their impact on the economy.

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

