DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Improvizations, LLC Expands Team and Vision for Strategic Human Capital Management and Workforce Management Services

ByEthan Lin

Sep 11, 2024

Improvizations LLC, a human capital management (HCM) and workforce management (WFM) advisory and implementation firm, today announced its expanded vision and team focused on helping clients achieve better outcomes from HCM initiatives – today and in the future

The firm’s services now include strategic advisory, process optimization and automation, change management and program management, building on their core strength in software audits, implementations, upgrades, migrations, integrations and training. This full suite of services empowers Improvizations clients to optimize the value of their HCM program and investment.  

The firm has also invested in hiring new leaders including Vince Jackson, who most recently led the Services Strategy and Services Partner Organizations at UKG. 

This growth expands on the firm’s decades of experience and exceptional reputation in the HCM and WFM space. The leadership team alone has more than 100 combined years of WFM and HCM experience. Improvizations partners with leading software providers in HCM and WFM, including UKG, Boomi, Process.st, Zaddons and Shiftboard, which allows them to deliver a comprehensive ecosystem approach, custom-designed for every client’s unique needs

“Our firm is expanding, but our core values remain the same,” said Bryan deSilva, founder of Improvizations. “Our team continues to listen to our clients’ unique requirements, engage by rolling up our sleeves to tackle tough challenges, and most importantly, we do what we say with clear, consistent communication and solid follow through. We will continue to make strategic investments in our people and our partner relationships, while staying grounded in the foundation of driving better business outcomes for our clients.”

“I’m extremely excited to join Improvizations at this exciting stage of their growth,” said Vince Jackson, Senior Vice President of Strategic Services. “The WFM and HCM market is constantly changing, and the firm’s ability to improvise as needed to deliver desired business outcomes for our clients is key to our historical and future success. I’m thrilled to help the team develop, expand and deliver services for clients at any phase of a WFM and HCM journey. The future is bright!”

About Improvizations

Improvizations, LLC is a human capital management (HCM) and workforce management (WFM) advisory and implementation firm. They help companies optimize and automate HCM and WFM processes, increasing adoption and ROI. Their comprehensive services include strategic advisory, process optimization and automation, change management and program management, building on their core strength in software audits, implementations, upgrades, migrations, integrations and training. Connect with them at www.improvizations.com.  

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally step away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Cernitz Property Insurance Lawyers Has Been Serving The Local Community For Over 18 Years
Sep 11, 2024 Ethan Lin
The NYC Housing Crisis is Disrupting the Moving Industry in NYC, According to Oz Moving and Storage
Sep 11, 2024 Ethan Lin
Nuon Medical Technologies: Advancing the Cosmetic Industry with Innovative Solutions
Sep 11, 2024 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801