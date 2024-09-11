Dancing Disc Announces Design Improvements In Its Turning Boards To Ensure Optimal Safety While Elevating The Tap Dance Experience

Dancing Disc has unveiled design improvements in its tap dance turning boards to ensure young tap dancers enjoy their lessons in the safest way possible.

In a press interview, Glen Gomez, inventor of Dancing Disc, said the team has enhanced safety measures by introducing a perfectly circular shape to the tap dance board, meticulously tapering the edges.

“This design alteration significantly reduces strain on the turning foot and ankle, allowing for smooth and effortless movements of young kids eager to make headway in the tap dance community,” explains Gomez.

Dancing Disc’s turning board, now a game-changer in the tap dance community, offers top-level stability and protection in its improved DDisc product, an excellent choice for dancers of all levels who want to train and warm up before rehearsals and performances.

“It really matters to incorporate vital features in the tap board. This is to ensure a worry-free and enjoyable turning experience for our young tap dancers,” explained Gomez. In the process of improving the turning board, the Dancing Disc team has integrated an anti-slip Marley premium material to ensure the product’s stability even on smooth surfaces.

“This way, kids can now practice confidently on any floor without compromising safety,” added Gomez, whose inspiration for elevating the turning board experience came from her own daughter, Bailey, a young tap dancer who is on a mission to carve out her own name in the tap dance scene.

“As young as she is, we want to support her journey to becoming a renowned tap dancer and making a name in the US dance community. And so, we embarked on a mission to create a safer turning board. This benefits not only our daughter but also all the young kids whose passion for tap dance is incredible,” added Gomez.

The California-based company earlier announced partnership programs with leading dance brands to elevate the experience for young dancers and dance enthusiasts across America.

Dancing Disc has been a go-to brand for parents in America who are leading the way in supporting their children who have a passion for ballet and dance. “We want to foster an engaging and encouraging space for every child’s tap and ballet experience. We’ve seen how parental support has helped our child, Bailey, and we want to provide an opportunity for every young dancer to hone their skills in tap dancing,” adds Gomez.

Dancing Disc has made significant strides in the dance community by offering high-quality and portable dance floors crafted specifically for tap dancers. Its flagship product, a 30-inch dance floor, provides young American dancers an excellent space to refine their skills and express their creativity. This dance floor, whether used in a studio or at home, offers enough room for young kids and dance enthusiasts to execute complex footwork and explore new choreography.

The 30-inch dance floor, crafted with premium materials, has a Marley top that simulates the feel of competition floors. This allows dancers to practice with authenticity and precision. Its anti-slip rubber bottom ensures stability and safety, allowing dancers to focus on their performance without the distraction of potential slips or slides. The floor’s lightweight and portable design makes it easy to set up so young dancers can practice wherever they like.

This year, Dancing Disc has helped cultivate an inclusive environment where dancers of all backgrounds can thrive and express themselves through the joy of dance.

“We remain committed to delivering the highest standards of safety and performance. In the last years, we’ve worked tirelessly to create a turning board that revolutionizes the industry, with every young tap dancer’s well-being as our top priority,” shared Gomez.

For more information about Dancing Disc and its mission to empower dancers of all levels to perfect their turns while keeping their ankles safe, please visit www.dancingdisc.com.