DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Transfer Kingdom Opens the Largest DTF Store Packed with Iron-On DTF Transfers for Custom Apparel Creation in Houston, TX

ByEthan Lin

Sep 11, 2024


Transfer Kingdom, one of the leaders in the custom apparel printing industry, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest and largest store dedicated to Direct-to-Film (DTF) transfers and UV DTF stickers. Located in Houston, Texas, this new store is now the largest of its kind in the region, offering a wide selection of premium iron-on DTF transfers, DTF Gang Sheets, and customizable UV DTF stickers. Consumers can create custom t-shirts in just seconds with Transfer Kingdom’s ready-to-press iron-on DTF transfer paper, offering a fast and effortless way to personalize apparel.

The store caters to individuals, designers, and businesses alike, providing high-quality DTF transfer solutions for custom apparel creation. One of the standout features of the store is its free heat press room, where customers can pick their favorite t-shirt designs on ready-to-press DTF transfer film and press them onsite using professional heat press machines. Ready-to-press DTF transfers are perfect for adding a touch of creativity to any garment. With a wide range of design options to choose from, you can easily find the perfect design and it’s easy to apply heat transfer films in seconds on shirts or any fabric. This allows for immediate customization and a hands-on experience in creating personalized apparel.

In addition to DTF transfers, Transfer Kingdom has expanded its offerings to include UV DTF stickers. These durable, high-quality stickers allow customers to print any design and apply it to hard surfaces such as glass, metal, plastic, and more. The UV DTF stickers boast incredible durability, making them ideal for outdoor or heavy-use applications. Customers can also purchase custom UV DTF stickers at the store, ensuring that their designs are perfectly suited to their needs.

“We are thrilled to offer not just high-quality DTF transfers, but also durable and versatile UV DTF stickers,” said Kevin Atlig, Founder of Transfer Kingdom. “With these products and the store we opened, our customers can bring their creative ideas to life, whether it’s on apparel, or for branding on hard surfaces.”

The DTF store also provides a range of DTF gang sheets for bulk orders, making it a top choice for small businesses, designers, and hobbyists. With knowledgeable staff always on hand, Transfer Kingdom ensures that every customer has the support they need to turn their creative visions into reality. With the DTF printing technology, starting a T-shirt business has never been easier.

The Largest DTF Store by Transfer Kingdom is located at 10611 Harwin Dr. #406 Houston, TX 77036 and is open seven days a week, offering thousands of custom t-shirt designs through DTF transfers and durable custom solutions through UV DTF stickers.

Visit Transfer Kingdom’s website to learn more about DTF transfer films or to schedule a visit, please contact:

Kevin Atlig
832-271-4479
info@transferkingdom.com

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally step away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Mid in Mod Furniture Expands Nationwide: Bringing Affordable, High-Quality Mid-Century Modern Furniture to Every Home
Sep 11, 2024 Ethan Lin
Vibrant Dental Continues Proven Track Record with New and Improved Location
Sep 11, 2024 Ethan Lin
JR Bespoke Designs Announce How Bespoke Furniture Makers Are Changing the Dining Experience
Sep 11, 2024 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801