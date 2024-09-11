DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Vibrant Dental Continues Proven Track Record with New and Improved Location

ByEthan Lin

Sep 11, 2024

In 1990, Warm Springs Dental was established when Dr. Robert Nisson left his position as an associate Dentist in Boulder City, NV. Dr. Nisson leased a small space on the corner of Warm Springs and Green Valley Pkwy, furnished it, hung his name on the front door, and named his new company Warm Springs Dental after the street address. Offering caring and dedicated dentistry, the new practice began to grow, and grow it did! In only a few years’ time, Dr. Nisson needed help with his newfound patient demand.

In 1994 Dr. Nisson convinced his Dental School roommate, Dr. Corry Timpson, to leave a 5-year associate Dentist position in Santa Monica, CA and join forces in Henderson at Warm Springs Dental. In 1994 Dr. Timpson was one of a small number to pass the Nevada State Dental Board Exam, becoming licensed in Nevada to practice his skills with Dr. Nisson. Even with two full-time Dentists working extended hours in that little office, the increase in patients again demanded more than Dr. Nisson and Dr. Timpson could handle.

It was around that time that a tragic but seemingly fortunate event brought Drs. Nisson, Timpson and Newton together. Throughout Dental School, a 30-year preclinical instructor at the USC School of Dentistry by the name of Robert Wallin, D.D.S. would ask the top-performing dental students to make his gold restorations for his private practice in Santa Monica. All three Doctors (Nisson, Timpson, and Newton) were top-performing preclinical students (Newton USCDS class of 1988 and Dr’s. Nisson and Timpson USCDS class of 1989) and were asked to make Dr. Wallin’s crowns. In 1985, the three Doctors were already working together at a private gold lab. In 1996 Dr. Wallin lost a battle with cancer and since Dr. Newton and Timpson were both associates for Dr. Wallin, they both attended his funeral, and there they reunited.

It was after that service where Dr. Timpson proposed that Dr. Newton should consider selling his private practice in Arcadia, CA and join Warm Springs Dental. In the same year, Dr. Newton passed the Nevada State Dental Exam to join with Dr’s. Nisson and Timpson in that small office on Warm Springs and Green Valley Parkway. In just a few months’ time, it was obvious that the team of three Dentists and staff needed a bigger office. The current office at Warm Springs and Stephanie across from Green Valley High School was then built and became their Green Valley location, which was called Warm Springs Dental.

A few years later, the three Henderson Dentists expanded their practice by opening Anthem Village Dental in order to provide additional opportunities to serve more of the Henderson community. That was over 10 years ago.

During that time, the doctors were looking for a bigger office in the Anthem area to match the size of their office on Warm Springs Rd. Upon building the new office, in the same Anthem shopping center as their previous location, they decided to merge the distinct names of the two offices into one brand— Vibrant Dental.

“We were very excited a bring state-of-the-art facility and brand to the Anthem area” said Dr. Nisson.

Each office boasts cutting-edge technology, which only adds to the stellar reputation of Vibrant Dental as one of the best Dentists in Henderson NV.

With over 4 years in their new office, the Doctors are very pleased with the service they have been able to provide to patients in both areas — Green Valley and Anthem — and look to continue to serve their patients for years to come.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally step away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Mid in Mod Furniture Expands Nationwide: Bringing Affordable, High-Quality Mid-Century Modern Furniture to Every Home
Sep 11, 2024 Ethan Lin
JR Bespoke Designs Announce How Bespoke Furniture Makers Are Changing the Dining Experience
Sep 11, 2024 Ethan Lin
Transfer Kingdom Opens the Largest DTF Store Packed with Iron-On DTF Transfers for Custom Apparel Creation in Houston, TX
Sep 11, 2024 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801