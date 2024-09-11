Mid in Mod Furniture Expands Nationwide: Bringing Affordable, High-Quality Mid-Century Modern Furniture to Every Home

Mid in Mod Furniture is dedicated to providing affordable and high-quality mid-century modern furniture. Houston-based furniture company established in 2016, is thrilled to announce its expansion to nationwide sales. The recent expansion to a nationwide audience underscores the importance of making accessible and stylish furniture options available for modern homes.

This transformation enables Mid in Mod to reach customers across the U.S., ensuring that everyone can enjoy the timeless appeal of mid-century modern design.

Expanding Horizons: A Closer Look at Mid in Mod Furniture’s Diverse Product Range Post-Expansion

Post-expansion, Mid in Mod Furniture boasts an extensive product range designed to cater to various budgets and preferences. The collection includes:

Living Room Furniture: Stylish sofas, coffee tables, and accent chairs that embody the clean lines and functional elegance of mid-century modern design.

The company’s product range extends beyond living room furniture to include a diverse selection of dining room, kitchen, and bedroom furniture. The collection features elegant dining tables and chairs, versatile credenzas, stylish TV stands, and a variety of lighting options, including floor lamps, table lamps, and pendant lamps. Mid in Mod also offers a wide range of rugs to complement any space.



From 7,000 to 45,000 Square Feet: A Strategic Move

The transition from a modest showroom to a sprawling 45,000-square-foot facility in Sugar Land, Texas marked a significant milestone for Mid in Mod Furniture. This new headquarters not only provided ample space for operations but also enabled the brand to increase its product variety significantly.



Catering to a Nationwide Audience

The strategic move to Sugar Land positioned Mid in Mod Furniture to serve a larger customer base across the country. This expansion is not just physical; it represents the brand’s commitment to bringing affordable, high-quality mid-century modern furniture to every home in the nation.



Affordable Mid-Century Modern Furniture Now with Fast, Seamless Nationwide Delivery

Responding to an increasing number of requests from customers across the U.S., Mid in Mod has embarked on an ambitious nationwide expansion. The brand’s commitment to customer satisfaction has led to the creation of a robust distribution network designed to ensure timely and efficient delivery. New initiatives include next-day shipment guarantees, upgraded packing methods, and the establishment of nationwide delivery hubs.



Ensuring consumers can enjoy affordable furniture regardless of location is a key aspect of Mid in Mod Furniture’s commitment to customer satisfaction. Their nationwide delivery service is designed with efficiency and reliability in mind, making it easy to find affordable mid-century modern furniture and have it delivered right to your doorstep.

When looking for Christmas gift ideas, think about adding a touch of timeless elegance to your loved ones’ homes with mid-century modern furniture. These pieces are not only stylish but also offer a unique blend of classic and contemporary designs that can suit any interior decor.

As Mid in Mod ventures into the national market, the brand is excited about the new challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The expansion represents a significant step in fulfilling its mission to provide stylish, affordable mid-century modern furniture to a wider audience.

Mid in Mod’s products are available through major online platforms including Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, Wayfair, and Houzz. The brand has garnered thousands of positive reviews, with an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars. This positive feedback reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.



“We are incredibly excited to extend our reach beyond Houston and bring our unique style to homes across the country,” said Ibrahim Ozgur, co-founder of Mid in Mod. “Our focus has always been on delivering high-quality, stylish furniture at accessible prices, and this expansion allows us to share that vision with a new audience. We are committed to maintaining the same level of excellence in customer service and product quality that our local customers have come to expect.”



Visit Mid In Mod’s website to explore their wide selection of furniture and home decor, and shop online for the best deals on Christmas gifts.