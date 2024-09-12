DMR News

OpenAI’s Strawberry AI Model Could Arrive Sooner Than Expected

Sep 12, 2024

OpenAI may release its anticipated AI model, Strawberry, sooner than expected, potentially within the next two weeks. New reports suggest that the model’s capabilities will surpass current generative AI models, particularly in the area of advanced reasoning. According to sources cited by The Information, those who have tested the model described its ability to handle multi-step tasks and perform autonomous “deep research” online based on a single query. This positions Strawberry as a significant step toward OpenAI’s broader goal of developing autonomous AI agents.

While it remains unclear if Strawberry is connected to SearchGPT, OpenAI’s search engine prototype, reports indicate that Strawberry may function as a standalone model. It could also potentially integrate with ChatGPT, allowing users to select it via a drop-down option in the app. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hinted at the model’s development in August by sharing a cryptic image of a strawberry plant, fueling speculation ahead of the company’s Dev Day event scheduled for October 1. Although this event was expected to feature Strawberry’s official announcement, current reports suggest the release could come even earlier.

https://twitter.com/sama/status/1821207141635780938

The buzz around Strawberry comes at a time when enthusiasm for AI tools has waned, with discussions of an AI bubble driven by reduced investor interest and mixed consumer reactions. However, Strawberry’s reported capabilities in solving the “reasoning” challenge could potentially reignite excitement in the AI industry. Major tech players like Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft, rumored to be backing OpenAI, signal continued confidence in the company’s vision.

Featured Image courtesy of DALL-E by ChatGPT

