Epic Games Store Launches on iPad in the EU

Epic Games has announced the availability of the Epic Games Store on iPadOS in the European Union. This follows the recent implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires platform operators to allow alternative app stores on their devices.

The DMA designation of iPadOS as a core platform service gave Apple six months to update the operating system to enable third-party app store installations. With the release of iPadOS 18, iPad users in the EU can now download and install alternative app stores, including the Epic Games Store.

To install the Epic Games Store on your iPad:

Make sure your iPad is running iPadOS 18 or later. Open a web browser on your iPad and navigate to the Epic Games Store website. Tap on the “Download” button. Follow the on-screen instructions to install the Epic Games Store app.

Once the app is installed, you can use it to download and install games like Fall Guys, Fortnite, and Rocket League Sideswipe. These games are optimized for full-screen gameplay on the iPad.

Additionally, to use the Epic Games Store on your iPad, you must have an Apple account registered in a European Union country.

While Epic Games has expressed interest in collaborating with other game developers to bring their games to iOS and iPadOS through the Epic Games Store, there has been no significant progress on this front yet.

Featured Image courtesy of Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

