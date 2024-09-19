DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Europe Latest Technology

Epic Games Store Launches on iPad in the EU

ByHilary Ong

Sep 19, 2024

Epic Games Store Launches on iPad in the EU

Epic Games has announced the availability of the Epic Games Store on iPadOS in the European Union. This follows the recent implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires platform operators to allow alternative app stores on their devices.

The DMA designation of iPadOS as a core platform service gave Apple six months to update the operating system to enable third-party app store installations. With the release of iPadOS 18, iPad users in the EU can now download and install alternative app stores, including the Epic Games Store.

To install the Epic Games Store on your iPad:

  1. Make sure your iPad is running iPadOS 18 or later.
  2. Open a web browser on your iPad and navigate to the Epic Games Store website.
  3. Tap on the “Download” button.
  4. Follow the on-screen instructions to install the Epic Games Store app.

Once the app is installed, you can use it to download and install games like Fall Guys, Fortnite, and Rocket League Sideswipe. These games are optimized for full-screen gameplay on the iPad.

Additionally, to use the Epic Games Store on your iPad, you must have an Apple account registered in a European Union country.

While Epic Games has expressed interest in collaborating with other game developers to bring their games to iOS and iPadOS through the Epic Games Store, there has been no significant progress on this front yet.

Featured Image courtesy of Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Intuitive Machines Secures $4.82 Billion NASA Contract for Lunar Communications Network
Sep 19, 2024 Hilary Ong
Amazon Mandates Return to Office, Ending Remote Work
Sep 19, 2024 Hilary Ong
MtoZ Biolabs Announces Advanced C-Terminal Sequencing Service for Biochemical Research
Sep 18, 2024 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801