DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

Biden Seeks Ban on Chinese Vehicle Software Amid Security Risks

ByYasmeeta Oon

Sep 25, 2024

Biden Seeks Ban on Chinese Vehicle Software Amid Security Risks

The Biden administration has announced plans to ban Chinese-made software and hardware from internet-connected vehicles in the United States, framing it as a national security measure. Officials cited concerns that such technology could be used by China to surveil or sabotage U.S. infrastructure through supply chains. This new directive mirrors the reasoning behind previous bans on telecommunications equipment from Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE, where documents linked Huawei to surveillance activities.

The scope of the proposed ban includes more than software—it targets any hardware that connects vehicles to external networks, covering components like Bluetooth, cellular, Wi-Fi, satellite systems, cameras, sensors, and onboard computers. The software ban would take effect with model year 2027 vehicles, and the hardware ban would begin in 2030.

Additionally, the ban would extend to Russian-made auto software, though Russia’s electric vehicle (EV) industry remains more localized, lacking the global demand that Chinese EV manufacturers like BYD enjoy. The Biden administration has maintained that this decision is rooted in national security concerns, not economic competition, although the move could effectively halt Chinese auto imports due to the integrated nature of the banned software and hardware in connected cars.

Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser to President Biden, emphasized that connected vehicles bring new vulnerabilities, particularly when the technology originates from China or other nations deemed a security risk. Sullivan also referenced “Volt Typhoon,” an alleged Chinese operation aimed at inserting malicious code into critical U.S. infrastructure, including power grids and pipelines. The program is feared to pose a threat to military readiness, particularly in the event of a Chinese military action against Taiwan.

Peter Harrell, a former senior director for international economics at the National Security Council, noted that this ban could lead to broader government actions targeting foreign technology in U.S. supply chains, a trend that may continue regardless of future election outcomes.

Despite the security rationale, the impact on the availability of affordable Chinese EVs like the BYD Seagull, which costs around $10,000 before tariffs, may disappoint consumers. With tariffs doubling its price, the potential for cheaper alternatives in the U.S. market seems increasingly out of reach.

Featured Image courtesy of OLX

Follow us for more updates on chinese vehicle ban.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

TON-Based Wallet to Support Crypto Assets on Tron
Sep 25, 2024 Dayne Lee
Crypto Scammers Hack OpenAI’s Press Account on X
Sep 25, 2024 Dayne Lee
Bitcoin Core Dev Aims to ‘Unite’ Bitcoin and Ethereum with Cross-Chain Tunnels
Sep 25, 2024 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801