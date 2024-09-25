TON-Based Wallet to Support Crypto Assets on Tron

One of the wallets in The Open Network (TON) ecosystem has announced its support for crypto assets on the Tron blockchain.

On September 23, the self-custodial wallet MyTonWallet revealed plans to integrate Tron, enabling support for assets on its network. This includes Tron’s native token, TRX, Tether’s USDT, and other tokens utilizing the TRC-20 standard.

First in the TON Ecosystem

The MyTonWallet team claims it is the first wallet in the TON ecosystem to incorporate Tron-based assets. This integration is seen as a significant step toward enhancing blockchain interoperability.

According to MyTonWallet founder Alexander Zinchuk, managing assets across multiple blockchains is increasingly important for users. He stated:

“Managing assets across multiple blockchains is becoming increasingly vital for users, and this initial integration is just the beginning.”

Zinchuk emphasized that this move is designed to foster greater adoption within the TON ecosystem. “By integrating with other major networks like Tron, we aim to bridge ecosystems and open up the TON network to a broader audience, driving greater adoption and accessibility,” he added.

Future Enhancements and Cross-Chain Capabilities

MyTonWallet also indicated plans to enhance its cross-chain capabilities further. The project aims to enable swaps and expand support for additional blockchains, including BNB Smart Chain, Solana, and Ethereum.

This announcement aligns with a growing emphasis on blockchain interoperability within the crypto space. For instance, on August 6, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin introduced initiatives aimed at addressing interoperability issues on the Ethereum blockchain, hinting that solutions may emerge sooner than expected.

On September 18, the decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator 1inch network launched “Fusion+,” a new cross-chain swap solution that combines on-chain and off-chain liquidity for its swaps. This feature utilizes atomic swap technology to ensure “all-or-nothing” transactions, where funds are returned to the original holder if a swap fails.

Innovations from the Hemi Network

In addition to these developments, core Bitcoin developer Jeff Garzik has founded the Hemi Network, a protocol designed to “unite” Bitcoin and Ethereum through a feature called tunneling. The Hemi Network claims that tunneling allows Bitcoin and Ethereum to coexist while eliminating the vulnerabilities associated with traditional bridge technologies.

Max Sanchez, Hemi’s chief technology officer, shared with Cointelegraph that this technology will enable users to tunnel Bitcoin assets to the Hemi Network and subsequently to Ethereum.

The integration of Tron assets into MyTonWallet is a promising step toward greater blockchain interoperability, reflecting the broader trend in the crypto industry to bridge disparate networks. As the TON ecosystem continues to evolve, its collaboration with major networks like Tron could enhance user experience and drive adoption.

