TikTok Expands Subscription Feature to More Creators Globally

TikTok has expanded its Subscription monetization feature, making it available to more creators beyond those focused solely on live streaming. Starting Monday, September 23, creators who are 18 years or older, have at least 10,000 followers, and have accumulated 100,000 video views in the past calendar year can access the Subscription tool.

This expanded feature, previously known as LIVE Subscription, is rolling out across several regions, including Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, the U.K., Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and the U.S. TikTok plans to introduce the feature in more markets soon.

LIVE Subscription, launched in 2022, was originally limited to streamers and competed with platforms such as YouTube and Twitch. However, TikTok announced earlier this year that it would rebrand the tool and extend its availability to a broader range of creators, including those producing non-live content. This move aligns TikTok’s Subscription feature with existing monetization models on platforms like Patreon, Instagram Subscriptions, and YouTube channel memberships, where creators can offer exclusive content and other perks to paying subscribers.

Eligible creators can offer subscribers three tiers of benefits, with pricing starting at $2.99 per month and increasing to $5.99 depending on the tier. Subscribers gain access to:

Exclusive content, including videos, live streams, and notes that are visible only to paying users.

“Sub Space“, a designated communication channel for subscribers and creators to interact.

Unique stickers, usable during live streams.

Badges, displayed next to subscriber names in comments and profiles.

The Subscription feature also allows creators to offer customizable perks tailored to their community’s needs. A TikTok spokesperson noted that creators can choose from a pre-defined list of benefits, such as performance requests, Discord roles, shout-outs, behind-the-scenes videos, and even opportunities for subscribers to game together. These customizable perks give creators the ability to engage their audiences more effectively while expanding their revenue streams.

To be eligible for the feature, creators must have their accounts in good standing. TikTok’s expansion of the Subscription feature offers creators more flexibility in monetizing their content and competing in the growing creator economy.

Featured Image courtesy of LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

