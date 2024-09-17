DMR News

FDA Gives Approval for Apple AirPods Pro 2 to Serve as Hearing Aids

Sep 17, 2024

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 have received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to function as over-the-counter hearing aids last Thursday, September 12.

This development was confirmed alongside Apple’s recent iPhone 16 reveal, during the “It’s Glowtime” event. While the iPhone 16 took the spotlight, it was the AirPods Pro 2 that made a significant impact with this unique update.

The FDA announced the approval of what it refers to as the “Hearing Aid Feature” for the AirPods Pro 2. This feature allows the premium earbuds to act as hearing aids for individuals with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. The function will be available through a software update, designed to enhance sound amplification and adjust frequency levels to improve the clarity of voices and other important sounds.

This move follows the FDA’s October 2022 decision to permit the sale of hearing aids without a prescription, marking a significant shift in the accessibility of hearing aids. The update for the AirPods Pro 2 aligns with this change, providing users a more accessible and consumer-friendly option for addressing hearing loss.

Dr. Michelle Tarver of the FDA highlighted the importance of this approval in a statement, noting that hearing loss affects millions of Americans. The approval of an over-the-counter hearing aid software on a widely used consumer product like the AirPods Pro 2 is expected to make hearing support more accessible to those in need.

How Users Can Access the New Feature

Users of the AirPods Pro 2 will be able to access the feature through iOS 18, where they can either perform a hearing test via their device or upload results from a doctor.

The functionality targets those diagnosed with mild to moderate hearing loss, allowing the earbuds to amplify key sounds for better clarity in everyday situations.

Featured Image courtesy of Vecteezy

