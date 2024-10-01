Epic Games accuses Samsung and Google of blocking rival app stores

Epic Games has accused Samsung and Google of colluding to stifle competition and restrict user choice in a lawsuit filed on Monday. The legal action claims that Samsung’s Auto Blocker feature, introduced in late 2023, was designed to prevent users from downloading apps outside of Google’s Play Store and Samsung’s Galaxy Store, effectively blocking competition. According to Epic, this violates U.S. antitrust laws and reduces consumer options, making apps more expensive.

Epic, the maker of “Fortnite,” alleges that Samsung and Google have conspired to mislead users by making third-party apps seem inferior. Epic’s CEO, Tim Sweeney, criticized Google for claiming to protect users while restricting access to apps from alternative sources. Sweeney pointed out that Google had previously distributed Fortnite on its platform, indicating it knows the app’s credibility.

Google responded to the lawsuit, calling it “meritless” and defending its practices, stating that Android device manufacturers are free to implement their own security measures. Samsung also denied the allegations, asserting that Auto Blocker is designed to enhance security and protect users’ privacy. The company emphasized that users can disable the feature whenever they choose.

Epic’s lawsuit also claims that Samsung’s move to make Auto Blocker the default setting in mid-2023 was aimed at countering a legal ruling from December 2023 that forced Google to make it easier for users to download apps from non-official sources. In addition, Epic plans to take its concerns to European Union regulators, who have previously scrutinized Google’s business practices.

This case adds to Epic’s ongoing legal battles against Google and Apple. The video game company has previously challenged both tech giants over their app store commission fees, which can be as high as 30%. After being banned for nearly four years, Fortnite was recently reinstated on iPhones in the European Union and became available again on Google’s Android devices globally.

Featured Image courtesy of PC Gamer

