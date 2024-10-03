Oracle plans major $6.5 billion cloud investment in Malaysia

Oracle plans to invest over $6.5 billion to establish its first public cloud region in Malaysia, marking one of the largest single technology investments in the country to date. This investment is part of a broader trend of global technology firms increasing their focus on Southeast Asia. Companies like Microsoft, Nvidia, Google, and ByteDance have already committed billions of dollars toward digital infrastructure in the region, driven by rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services.

Oracle’s planned cloud region in Malaysia will enable local organizations, including government agencies, financial institutions, and companies in the airline and hospitality sectors, to modernize applications, shift workloads to the cloud, and innovate using data, analytics, and AI. The company’s Executive Vice President for Japan and Asia Pacific, Garrett Ilg, noted that customers in Malaysia will be able to access Oracle’s cloud services within the country, allowing for greater speed, control, and cost-effectiveness.

This cloud facility will be Oracle’s third in Southeast Asia, following existing regions in Singapore. Globally, Oracle operates 50 public cloud regions across 24 countries. The company’s expansion strategy also includes plans for additional infrastructure across Asia, including countries like Japan, New Zealand, and India.

The move reflects the growing digital investment landscape in Malaysia. Amazon announced $6.2 billion in cloud infrastructure investments last year, while Google recently began construction on a $2 billion data center in the country. According to Oracle Senior Vice President Chris Chelliah, Malaysia represents significant growth potential as the company continues to expand its AI and data center footprint across Southeast Asia.

As the demand for cloud services continues to grow, Oracle has raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast and expects to surpass $100 billion in revenue by fiscal 2029, reflecting the increasing reliance on cloud infrastructure worldwide.

Featured Image courtesy of The Economist

