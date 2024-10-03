Biden Tours Carolinas While Harris Visits Georgia to Assess Hurricane Helene Damage

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris undertook separate tours on Wednesday to assess the catastrophic damage inflicted by Hurricane Helene, which has claimed at least 183 lives. Their visits come as recovery efforts ramp up in the affected regions, with both leaders emphasizing the need for unity and resilience in the face of disaster.

Biden’s Tour of the Carolinas

Biden focused his efforts in North and South Carolina, days after the storm wreaked havoc in Florida and continued its destructive path northward, causing damage as far as Tennessee and Virginia. His visit included a stop in Greenville, South Carolina, where he began an aerial tour over North Carolina, flying over areas such as Asheville, Swannanoa, Black Mountain, Chimney Rock, and Lake Lure.

Accompanied by the White House press pool, Biden observed significant destruction from the air, including flattened buildings, fallen trees, and homes submerged in water. Upon landing, he was briefed at a state emergency operations center in North Carolina, gaining insight into the ongoing recovery efforts.

Many residents in Asheville and surrounding areas are currently without running water, electricity, or access to cellular service and the internet due to the storm’s extensive damage.

Federal Response and Support

During his visit, Biden announced the deployment of 1,000 active-duty troops from the Defense Department to assist with the delivery of essential supplies such as food and water. He highlighted the federal government’s ongoing role in aiding states to reopen roads, remove debris, restore power, support search-and-rescue operations, and reactivate communication networks.

In a virtual meeting with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Biden expressed his commitment to supporting affected states:

“I want you to know the administration is going to be there … until we finish the job. It’s going to take a hell of a long time and a serious amount of assets,” he stated.

Cooper acknowledged the federal government’s assistance in distributing medical resources, helicopters for search-and-rescue operations, and other critical supplies.

Biden approved Cooper’s request for the federal government to cover 100% of the costs for debris removal and emergency protective measures for the next six months, emphasizing the importance of setting aside political differences in the recovery efforts:

“In a moment like this, we put politics aside… We have here. There are no Democrats, Republicans, only Americans, and our job is to help as many people as we can, as quickly as we can and as thoroughly as we can.”

Biden also took the opportunity to address those who deny the impact of climate change, asserting:

“Nobody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore. At least I hope they don’t. They must be brain-dead if they do.”

As of Tuesday, over 1,200 FEMA personnel and representatives from other agencies were actively working in North Carolina. According to the White House, at least 25 trailer loads of meals and 60 trailer loads of water had already been delivered to the state.

Harris’s Visit to Georgia

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris traveled to Georgia, where she visited Augusta—a city near the South Carolina border—to observe the storm damage firsthand. Her visit came shortly after former President Donald Trump toured the area, during which he criticized the Biden administration’s response to Hurricane Helene.

In Augusta, Harris viewed the damage, provided updates on federal support initiatives, distributed food, and took photos with community members and first responders. She praised their efforts:

“You all are doing God’s work right now,” she said. “I know many of the people in this room are members of this community.”

Reflecting on the challenges faced by residents, she emphasized her understanding of the sacrifices made by first responders:

“You all leave home, you leave family members who are in need of help and support to go and help people who are perfect strangers to you, and you do this work in these moments of crisis, around the clock, with an intention and with a level of care and love for community that is unmatched.”

After her visit, Harris spoke with reporters, noting that she wanted to witness the extraordinary devastation firsthand. She highlighted the severe impact of the hurricane, mentioning the “loss of life,” as well as the ongoing loss of normalcy and critical resources.

Harris pointed out that approximately 60% of residents in the area are without power, and many have been without running water for several days. She expressed empathy for the pain and trauma inflicted on the community:

“There has been real pain and trauma that has resulted because of this hurricane and the aftermath of it.”

Just as Biden had done for North Carolina, Harris confirmed that she had approved Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s request for 100% federal reimbursement of local costs associated with recovery efforts.

Trump’s Criticism of the Administration

Trump visited Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday, where he inaccurately claimed that Kemp had been unable to reach Biden. He suggested in an interview that the Biden-Harris administration was “going out of their way to hurt” rural Trump voters by neglecting to offer assistance to Republican areas.

In response to these claims, Biden stated firmly:

“He is lying. Let me get this straight: He’s lying, and the governor told him he was lying. The governor told him he was lying.”

Biden further clarified that FEMA had pre-positioned significant resources from Florida to Tennessee ahead of the storm, asserting:

“The idea that we weren’t prepared — the question is no one knew exactly how devastating it would be. We knew it would be significant, and we’ve got a lot already in place, but there’s more.”

The visits by President Biden and Vice President Harris highlight the administration’s commitment to addressing the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. As recovery efforts continue in the affected regions, both leaders are focused on providing federal support and ensuring that communities receive the assistance they need to rebuild.

With ongoing discussions around climate change and disaster preparedness, the events surrounding Hurricane Helene serve as a reminder of the challenges that lie ahead and the importance of unity in times of crisis.

Key Developments Details President Biden’s Aerial Tour Visited North Carolina and South Carolina Vice President Harris’s Visit Engaged with communities in Augusta, Georgia Federal Troops Deployed 1,000 active-duty troops assisting with recovery efforts FEMA Personnel in North Carolina Over 1,200 personnel deployed Power and Water Outages 60% of residents in Georgia without power; many without water Federal Cost Coverage 100% reimbursement approved for debris removal in both states

Featured image credit: manhhai via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR