eBay Removes Seller Fees for UK Domestic Sales

eBay has announced that starting today, UK consumer-to-consumer (C2C) sellers will no longer need to pay selling fees for any domestic sales. The company had initially tested a fee-free model earlier this year for pre-owned clothing, and based on the success of this trial, has now expanded the policy. This move follows a similar approach in Germany, where seller fees for domestic transactions have also been removed.

CEO and President Jamie Iannone, in a statement, highlighted that eliminating seller fees would lower barriers for C2C sellers, contributing to a more diverse range of inventory on the platform. Iannone indicated that the change aligns with the company’s goal of making eBay a more accessible and vibrant marketplace. However, he also mentioned that a “buyer-facing fee” would be introduced in early 2024.

The decision to drop seller fees is rooted in the fact that the UK holds millions of unused items, and Iannone believes more people would be motivated to sell on eBay if they weren’t required to pay fees either to list items or from the proceeds of sales.

This change is seen as a response to competition from emerging ecommerce platforms like Vinted and Depop, which also have zero fees for sellers. Vinted, particularly focused on second-hand clothes, has been a growing competitor in this space, and eBay’s removal of fees for clothing is a direct counter to the rival platform. Depop, owned by Etsy, has also seen growth, prompting eBay to adopt similar competitive strategies.

In addition to the fee changes, eBay announced a series of upcoming improvements, including a streamlined listing process, enhanced local pickup options, and upgrades to its wallet service, eBay Balance. The company intends to provide further details about these developments during its next Global All Hands event.

Featured Image courtesy of Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

