Google Removes Kaspersky Apps from Play Store Amid U.S. Ban

Google has quietly removed Kaspersky security apps from its Play Store, complying with a U.S. ban on the Russian company. The decision comes in response to restrictions imposed by the U.S. Department of Commerce, which have far-reaching effects for both U.S. and international users. The removal has raised concerns about the security of Android devices, as Kaspersky apps are no longer available for download or updates through the platform.

Kaspersky users first noticed the absence of the company’s apps in the Play Store when searches for the software returned no results. Kaspersky responded by acknowledging the issue and initiating an investigation into the removal. Google later confirmed the delisting, stating it was complying with U.S. restrictions on the company.

Though the U.S. ban applies to Kaspersky’s business operations within the country, Google’s actions affect users globally. Kaspersky has argued that the decision to remove its apps from the Play Store was an overextension of the U.S. restrictions, which do not specifically prohibit the distribution of the company’s products outside the U.S.

Kaspersky apps will continue to function and receive security updates through Google’s platform, but with a caveat: they will no longer receive bug fixes or feature updates, which could limit their effectiveness against emerging threats. This has sparked concerns over the future security of Android devices that rely on Kaspersky’s services.

Despite the setback, Kaspersky is not giving up on the mobile market. The company has released instructions for users to download its apps via third-party stores and direct APKs for Android. iPhone users in Russia can still access the apps through Apple’s App Store, while international users are encouraged to use alternative methods to keep their devices protected.

Featured Image courtesy of KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

