Hong Kong Plans to Increase Licensing for Crypto Exchanges by Year-End

Hong Kong’s financial regulator, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), has announced its intention to issue additional licenses to cryptocurrency exchanges and digital asset firms operating within the region by the end of this year. This move is seen as a critical step in strengthening the regulatory framework for digital assets in Hong Kong.

Progress on Licensing

SFC CEO Julia Leung expressed optimism regarding the licensing process during a recent report published by local media outlet HK01 on October 6. She indicated that the SFC expects to “make progress” in granting licenses to 11 currently operating Virtual Asset Trading Platforms (VATPs) listed as potential licensees. Leung noted that these licenses would be awarded in “batches,” a strategy aimed at enhancing compliance among crypto exchanges.

Currently, a total of 16 companies are awaiting decisions on their VATP applications. Out of these, 11 are already operating under the “deemed to be licensed” status. However, the SFC has cautioned traders against doing business with these firms until formal licenses are granted.

Leung highlighted that the SFC has completed its first round of “on-site” reviews for crypto firms and assured that all VATPs complying with the licensing model can anticipate their applications being approved. This proactive approach reflects the SFC’s commitment to ensuring a safe and regulated environment for cryptocurrency trading.

On the same day, the SFC unveiled its roadmap for 2024 to 2026, outlining plans to advance regulations for crypto platforms, promote Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, and further explore blockchain technologies. This comprehensive strategy is aimed at positioning Hong Kong as a competitive player in the global cryptocurrency and fintech sectors.

Despite the progressive regulatory steps, retail crypto investors in Hong Kong currently have access to only four cryptocurrencies for purchase. The slow pace of regulatory development has drawn criticism, especially as the region aspires to be a world hub for crypto and financial technology. However, Leung remains hopeful, stating that the regulatory framework for crypto assets is expected to be finalized by the end of next year.

The announcement regarding crypto licenses comes just three days after HKVAX, a crypto exchange, was approved as the third licensed platform for trading in Hong Kong. OSL and HashKey were the first two exchanges to receive their licenses in 2020 and 2023, respectively. This increase in licensed exchanges is crucial for fostering trust among investors and enhancing the legitimacy of the cryptocurrency market in Hong Kong.

The JPEX Scandal

The urgency for improved licensing and regulation stems from a $165 million scandal involving the now-defunct Dubai-based crypto exchange JPEX that occurred in 2023. Over 2,500 residents of Hong Kong claimed they were defrauded by the exchange, which had heavily promoted its services in the region before abruptly hiking withdrawal fees in September and preventing users from accessing their funds.

This scandal served as a wake-up call for Hong Kong regulators, leading them to emphasize the need for stronger crypto regulations and increased policing of unlicensed firms. In response, the SFC established a task force in collaboration with the police to address illicit crypto exchange activities and updated its policies regarding crypto sales and requirements.

The SFC’s renewed focus on licensing is part of a broader strategy to protect consumers and ensure the integrity of the cryptocurrency market in Hong Kong. By implementing stricter regulatory measures, the SFC aims to reduce the risks associated with trading on unlicensed platforms, which can leave investors vulnerable to fraud and financial loss.

Key Goals of the SFC’s Regulatory Framework: Increase the number of licensed cryptocurrency exchanges. Strengthen compliance measures for existing and new platforms. Enhance consumer protection through improved regulations. Foster innovation in the blockchain and fintech sectors.



As the SFC moves forward with its licensing efforts, it is crucial for investors to remain informed and cautious. The announcement of additional licenses is a positive sign for the cryptocurrency market in Hong Kong, but it is essential for traders to conduct thorough due diligence before engaging with any crypto platform.

The potential for further licensing in Hong Kong reflects a growing recognition of the importance of regulating the cryptocurrency industry. As more exchanges receive approval, the region may attract increased investment and participation from retail and institutional investors alike.

This regulatory evolution comes at a time when global interest in digital assets continues to rise. By establishing a robust framework for cryptocurrency exchanges, Hong Kong positions itself as a serious contender in the international crypto landscape, appealing to firms looking for a stable and compliant operating environment.

Hong Kong’s plans to increase the licensing of crypto exchanges by the end of the year signify a critical step toward establishing a regulated and secure marketplace for digital assets. The SFC’s commitment to improving compliance and consumer protection underscores the importance of safeguarding investors in an increasingly complex financial landscape.

As the regulatory framework develops and more exchanges gain licenses, the city could emerge as a significant hub for cryptocurrency trading and innovation. However, it is vital for stakeholders to remain vigilant and informed about the evolving landscape as Hong Kong navigates its path toward becoming a leading player in the global cryptocurrency market.

Featured image credit: brgfx via Freepik

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR