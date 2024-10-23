DMR News

Able Electropolishing Boosts Analytic & Testing Capabilities with State-of-the-Art Inspection Equipment

ByEthan Lin

Oct 23, 2024

The world’s largest electropolishing specialist and an industry leader in metal finishing, Able Electropolishing has significantly enhanced its in-house testing and inspection capabilities with the addition of a Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), a digital microscope and a 3D surface profiler.

The Keyence VK-X3000 3D surface profiler, a fourth-generation JCM-7000 NeoScope Benchtop SEM and the Keyence VHX-X1 digital microscope enable a level of metal surface finish inspection and analysis that will provide a new window into electropolishing’s ability to eliminate surface defects with microscopic precision.

Able Electropolishing President Brian Glass said the acquisition of state-of-the-art tools is in keeping with Able’s role as a pioneer of electropolishing for production applications as well as the company’s 70-year tradition of continuous improvement and innovation.

“These sophisticated digital tools add a cutting-edge level of visual and metrological validation to our specifications and processes, enabling customers to see the effects of metal finishing processes on their parts in incredible detail,” Glass said. 

3D Laser Scanning & Sophisticated Microscopy Provide a Window into Electropolishing Results

The Keyence VK-X3000 3D Surface Profiler enables high-accuracy measurements and analyses of complex surfaces, with a resolution of 0.01 nm, using a triple scan approach that includes laser confocal scanning, focus variation, and white light interferometry. The resulting 3D images can depict surface level features and flaws in meticulous detail.

The JCM-7000 NeoScope uses part magnification of up to 100,000X, a high-resolution W filament source and a combination of secondary and backscatter electron (BSE) detectors alongside high and low vacuum modes to analyze a wide range of sample types and sizes.

The Keyence VHX-X1 Digital Microscope provides high-resolution imaging and advanced measurement functions, with lighting and imaging modes that enhance surface details a wide range of imaging and analysis capabilities, including elemental and metallurgical analysis.

Precise & Consistent Electropolishing Services for Critical Metal Parts

A provider of high-quality electropolishing, citric and nitric passivation and vapor degreasing to industries that include aerospace, medical device, semiconductor and food and beverage manufacturers, among others, Able Electropolishing is committed to the continuous improvement of its services, equipment and processes, with customer service that includes a wide range of support for getting products to market faster.

Able processes comply with industry standards that include ASTM B912, ASTM F86, ASTM A967 and AMS 2700.

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally step away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

