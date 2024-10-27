Singapore Airport Cuts Immigration Time to 10 Seconds Using Biometric Scanning

Singapore’s Changi Airport has significantly accelerated its immigration process, allowing travelers to clear in just 10 seconds using advanced facial recognition and iris biometric technology. According to a statement released by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Thursday, the full implementation of facial scanning technology, which began on September 30, has cut the average immigration clearance time by 60%, reducing it from 25 seconds to only 10 seconds.

All four of Changi Airport’s passenger terminals now offer passport-less clearance, solidifying the airport’s reputation for embracing futuristic technology. Singapore’s citizens, permanent residents, and long-term pass holders can use facial and iris recognition for both departure and arrival without the need to present their passports. However, foreign visitors will still need to show documentation upon arrival but can use the biometric system for passport-less clearance when departing the country.

As of October 15, close to 1.5 million travelers have successfully cleared immigration without presenting a passport, marking a major milestone in the adoption of biometric technology at the airport. Changi Airport has processed 49.9 million passengers in the year leading up to September, putting it on track to return to pre-pandemic travel volumes.

Featured image courtesy of Time

