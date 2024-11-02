DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

ChatGPT Search Brings Web Answers Inside the Chat

ByHilary Ong

Nov 2, 2024

ChatGPT Search Brings Web Answers Inside the Chat

OpenAI has officially launched ChatGPT Search, a feature that combines AI-powered chatbot responses with real-time web search capabilities. ChatGPT Search represents an upgrade from the SearchGPT prototype announced earlier this year, aiming to offer prompt and reliable answers using data sourced directly from the web.

ChatGPT Search uses a fine-tuned version of OpenAI’s GPT-4o model, which has been further optimized using proprietary synthetic data generation techniques. Unlike the slower o1-preview model it trained on, the refined GPT-4o version ensures efficient and reasoned responses.

OpenAI says it prioritized high-quality content and formed licensing partnerships with trusted data providers like AccuWeather and major news organizations, including AP and Reuters, to enhance the quality of its search outputs.

How ChatGPT Search Works

Users can access ChatGPT Search in both mobile and desktop versions of ChatGPT, with availability starting today for Plus and Team subscribers. Enterprise and educational users will gain access in the next few weeks, and the feature is expected to reach free users over time. Additionally, OpenAI has launched a browser extension that makes ChatGPT Search the default search engine in Chrome.

When using the feature, ChatGPT may automatically perform a web search based on your queries. If you’d prefer to activate the search manually, you can click a newly added web search icon. Once a search is conducted, responses will display a Sources button. Clicking it will reveal a sidebar with references and links to the data sources, providing transparency and opportunities for deeper research.

SearchGPT sports update
SearchGPT sports update
SearchGPT sports update

For example, a query about weekend events in San Francisco might compile information from local news sites, while follow-up queries about restaurants could yield curated dining suggestions.

Who Gets Access and When

OpenAI’s recent advancements are based on user feedback collected from its SearchGPT pilot, allowing the company to refine how the tool selects relevant content and adjusts the length of article summaries. Beyond informational queries, ChatGPT Search is also primed for everyday tasks like checking the weather, stock prices, sports results, and more.

Despite the innovation, some publishers have raised concerns about potential traffic loss, fearing that AI-generated summaries may reduce the need for users to visit original content sites. According to a study, such AI overviews could impact up to 25% of publisher traffic. OpenAI has responded by taking publisher feedback into account, particularly when determining which articles to reference, the appropriate length for summaries, and how to handle quotations effectively.

Looking ahead, OpenAI plans to expand ChatGPT Search functionalities. Enhancements could include specialized support for shopping and travel-related inquiries, deeper integration with its o1 reasoning models, and the eventual rollout of search capabilities within the Advanced Voice Mode feature.

Featured Image courtesy of OpenAI

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Elon Musk’s xAI Supercomputer Set to Hit 200,000 Nvidia GPUs
Nov 1, 2024 Hilary Ong
Victoria Police Harness New Legal Powers for a Significant Cryptocurrency Seizure
Nov 1, 2024 Dayne Lee
Pilot John International(R) Partners with Teledyne to Offer Gill Aircraft Batteries and Accessories
Nov 1, 2024 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801