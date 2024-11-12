DMR News

Nintendo Direct to Unveil Donkey Kong Country at Super Nintendo World

ByHilary Ong

Nov 12, 2024

Nintendo is preparing to reveal the highly anticipated Donkey Kong Country section of its Super Nintendo World theme park in an exclusive 10-minute Nintendo Direct stream.

The broadcast, scheduled for Monday at 5PM ET, promises fans a close look at the Donkey Kong-themed area, complete with details about its main attraction, a mine-cart rollercoaster. This update is a hopeful signal for fans, as the park expansion’s debut faced delays earlier this year.

Originally announced in 2021, the Donkey Kong area will bring one of Nintendo’s most iconic characters into the Super Nintendo World theme park. Central to the attraction is the Mine-Cart Madness rollercoaster, which, according to Nintendo, will feature intense moments where riders are “blasted out of a barrel” and make gravity-defying leaps over track gaps, simulating the thrill of Donkey Kong’s legendary adventures. The theme park extension will also offer themed merchandise and interactive experiences for fans.

When the Orlando, Florida, version of Super Nintendo World opens on May 22, 2025, it will mirror Osaka’s offerings, including the Donkey Kong expansion. However, Nintendo has clarified that no game announcements will accompany the Donkey Kong Country reveal, specifically noting there will be no Nintendo Switch 2 updates.

Featured Image courtesy of Nintendo

Hilary Ong

