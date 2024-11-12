DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Apple Expands Self-Service Repair for iPhone 16 Series

ByHilary Ong

Nov 12, 2024

Apple Expands Self-Service Repair for iPhone 16 Series

Apple has officially added iPhone 16 and 16 Pro repair parts to its self-service repair store, enabling users to replace commonly damaged components on their own. Available parts include essential replacements like displays, camera assemblies, and back glass, following the recent release of the iPhone 16 repair manuals in September, as reported by MacRumors.

Replacement costs vary based on the component and model. For example:

  • Camera Assembly: $169 for iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, or $249 for the 16 Pro and Pro Max.
  • Displays: $279 to $379, depending on the model.
  • Batteries: $99 for standard iPhone 16 models and $119 for Pro versions.
  • Repair Kit Rental: $49 for Apple’s specialized tools, available to those without necessary equipment.

Apple’s gradual shift towards repairability has made DIY repairs increasingly accessible, providing an alternative to professional repair services. This option can be a budget-friendly choice for those comfortable with a bit of hands-on repair work. Apple’s support for used replacement parts adds to the flexibility, while its commitment to making third-party parts, such as batteries and displays, more compatible suggests even more repair options ahead.

Apple’s approach caters to users interested in cost-effective repairs, supporting a range of repair scenarios for the latest iPhone models.

Featured Image courtesy of David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

DiscountAStraps Acquired by Fast-Growing Watch Strap Company The Thrifty Gentleman in Strategic Expansion Move
Nov 12, 2024 Ethan Lin
India’s Antitrust Probe Finds Zomato and Swiggy Favored Select Restaurants
Nov 12, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Revolutionizing Mobile User Acquisition: How AdFlex CPA Drives Exceptional Results
Nov 11, 2024 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801