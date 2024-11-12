Apple Expands Self-Service Repair for iPhone 16 Series

Apple has officially added iPhone 16 and 16 Pro repair parts to its self-service repair store, enabling users to replace commonly damaged components on their own. Available parts include essential replacements like displays, camera assemblies, and back glass, following the recent release of the iPhone 16 repair manuals in September, as reported by MacRumors.

Replacement costs vary based on the component and model. For example:

Camera Assembly : $169 for iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, or $249 for the 16 Pro and Pro Max.

: $169 for iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, or $249 for the 16 Pro and Pro Max. Displays : $279 to $379, depending on the model.

: $279 to $379, depending on the model. Batteries : $99 for standard iPhone 16 models and $119 for Pro versions.

: $99 for standard iPhone 16 models and $119 for Pro versions. Repair Kit Rental: $49 for Apple’s specialized tools, available to those without necessary equipment.

Apple’s gradual shift towards repairability has made DIY repairs increasingly accessible, providing an alternative to professional repair services. This option can be a budget-friendly choice for those comfortable with a bit of hands-on repair work. Apple’s support for used replacement parts adds to the flexibility, while its commitment to making third-party parts, such as batteries and displays, more compatible suggests even more repair options ahead.

Apple’s approach caters to users interested in cost-effective repairs, supporting a range of repair scenarios for the latest iPhone models.

Featured Image courtesy of David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

