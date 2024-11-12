DMR News

Global Coin Introduces Rare Collectible: Certified Coal from the RMS Titanic

ByEthan Lin

Nov 12, 2024

Global Coin, a leader in collectible coins and rare artifacts, is proud to announce the release of a unique collectible item: coal recovered from the wreck of the RMS Titanic. Certified by Collectibles Authentication Guaranty (CAG), this rare piece of maritime history offers collectors the opportunity to own a tangible connection to one of the world’s most storied vessels.

The RMS Titanic, which sank on its maiden voyage in 1912, continues to captivate the world more than a century later. This coal, painstakingly recovered and preserved, stands as a rare reminder of that ill-fated journey, embodying the Titanic’s grandeur and the enduring mystery surrounding its legacy. CAG has authenticated and certified each piece, ensuring its provenance and historical significance for collectors.

“Global Coin is honored to bring such a unique piece of history to the collectibles market,” said Stephen Pfeil, CEO of Global Coin. “The RMS Titanic coal is more than just an artifact; it’s a connection to a time, a story, and a legacy that still resonates with people worldwide. We are thrilled to offer this to collectors who appreciate the value of owning a piece of history.”

Each piece of Titanic coal from Global Coin is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity from CAG, providing buyers with the confidence and assurance that they are investing in a genuine, preserved artifact. This collectible is now available through the Global Coin website, allowing enthusiasts and history buffs to secure a rare item from one of history’s most iconic ships.

For more information and to purchase the RMS Titanic coal, visit the product page on Global Coin’s website: RMS Titanic Genuine Coal – CAG Certified.

About CAG
Collectibles Authentication Guaranty (CAG) is a leading certification authority for historical artifacts, ensuring the authenticity and preservation of items that hold significant cultural and historical value.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

