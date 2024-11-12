Global Coin Introduces Rare Collectible: Certified Coal from the RMS Titanic

Global Coin, a leader in collectible coins and rare artifacts, is proud to announce the release of a unique collectible item: coal recovered from the wreck of the RMS Titanic. Certified by Collectibles Authentication Guaranty (CAG), this rare piece of maritime history offers collectors the opportunity to own a tangible connection to one of the world’s most storied vessels.

The RMS Titanic, which sank on its maiden voyage in 1912, continues to captivate the world more than a century later. This coal, painstakingly recovered and preserved, stands as a rare reminder of that ill-fated journey, embodying the Titanic’s grandeur and the enduring mystery surrounding its legacy. CAG has authenticated and certified each piece, ensuring its provenance and historical significance for collectors.

“Global Coin is honored to bring such a unique piece of history to the collectibles market,” said Stephen Pfeil, CEO of Global Coin. “The RMS Titanic coal is more than just an artifact; it’s a connection to a time, a story, and a legacy that still resonates with people worldwide. We are thrilled to offer this to collectors who appreciate the value of owning a piece of history.”

Each piece of Titanic coal from Global Coin is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity from CAG, providing buyers with the confidence and assurance that they are investing in a genuine, preserved artifact. This collectible is now available through the Global Coin website, allowing enthusiasts and history buffs to secure a rare item from one of history’s most iconic ships.

About CAG

Collectibles Authentication Guaranty (CAG) is a leading certification authority for historical artifacts, ensuring the authenticity and preservation of items that hold significant cultural and historical value.