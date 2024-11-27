Canadian Wellness Company Approves $1 Million Bitcoin Treasury Investment

In a significant shift towards digital asset adoption, Jiva Technologies, a wellness and plant-based e-commerce leader, has embraced a Bitcoin treasury strategy. The decision came after its board of directors authorized an investment of up to $1 million in Bitcoin (BTC).

On November 25, Jiva Technologies CEO Lorne Rapkin highlighted Bitcoin’s growing acceptance and trustworthiness as an asset class, pointing out the strategic move to bolster the company’s treasury with this resilient and innovative investment. “Bitcoin’s inherent scarcity and finite supply make it an excellent hedge against inflation and a safe haven during economic uncertainties,” Rapkin remarked.

Rapkin underscored the potential of regulatory enhancements and increasing institutional acceptance of Bitcoin. He noted the significant inflow into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which have attracted over $30 billion since their inception. “This underscores Bitcoin’s value proposition and affirms our belief that it is an ideal asset for corporate treasuries looking for inflation-resistant stores of value,” he explained.

Pioneering Wellness and E-commerce

Headquartered in Canada, Jiva Technologies is committed to fostering online wellness communities and crafting immersive physical experiences. The company focuses on collaborative ventures to enhance wellness brands. Since its rebranding from PlantX Life in early November, it operates Bloombox Club, an online platform delivering plants across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Furthermore, on November 11, Jiva announced a partnership with Kale Coin (KALE), an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency designed specifically for the wellness sector. Following the announcement, Jiva’s stock price surged by 36.4% to $0.33, as reported by Google Finance.

Industry-Wide Adoption of Bitcoin

Jiva Technologies joins a growing list of corporations integrating Bitcoin into their treasury strategies. For instance, Rumble, a video-sharing platform seen as an alternative to YouTube, declared on November 25 its plan to allocate up to $20 million from its excess cash reserves to Bitcoin.

Similarly, on November 20, Hoth Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical firm, committed up to $1 million to Bitcoin, citing its inflation-resistant characteristics and value retention capabilities. On November 18, Genius Group, an AI company, also diversified its treasury reserves by purchasing 110 BTC for approximately $10 million.



The trend of incorporating Bitcoin into corporate treasuries is more than a financial strategy; it’s a forward-thinking move reflecting a broader shift in asset management within innovative sectors. Companies like Jiva Technologies are not merely diversifying their financial portfolios; they are positioning themselves at the forefront of a digital transformation in corporate finance. This proactive approach may set a precedent for other firms contemplating digital assets as a viable component of their financial strategies, signaling a potential shift in how companies manage reserve assets in increasingly digital and globally interconnected markets.

Featured image credit: abdallahh via Flickr

