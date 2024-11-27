Threads Hits 35 Million New Signups in November

Meta’s Threads is on a roll, adding over 35 million new users in November, Axios reports. The platform, which offers a text-based social media experience similar to Twitter, has been pulling in more than a million new signups daily for three months straight, according to a Meta spokesperson.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also shared that Threads now has over 275 million monthly active users.

This growth comes as Threads competes with Bluesky, another fast-growing platform. While Bluesky recently reached 22 million users, Threads is far ahead in both total users and active accounts. For comparison, Threads gained 20 million users in just one day after its launch, thanks to its connections with Instagram and Facebook. Bluesky, on the other hand, relies on word-of-mouth and users frustrated with X (formerly Twitter).

The competition is clearly heating up. Threads recently added features like custom following feeds and a setting to make the “follows-only” feed the default view—features that Bluesky already offers. Mosseri admitted these updates were moved up in response to the competition, though he noted they were already in development.

Threads seems to make noticeable upgrades only when competition becomes a real threat. This reactive approach might keep users engaged in the short term, but it raises questions about how the platform plans to innovate proactively as the space grows more crowded.

Both platforms are aiming to take over as the go-to alternative to X, which has faced criticism for problems like spam, offensive content, and intrusive ads. Threads benefits from Meta’s massive resources and existing user base, but its quick rollout of new features shows it’s keeping a close eye on Bluesky’s progress.

With Threads growing fast and both platforms racing to win over users, the battle for the next big text-based social media app is only just beginning.

