Threads Users Could Soon Set Their Own Default Feed

ByHilary Ong

Nov 26, 2024

Threads is testing a feature that lets users pick their default feed. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the update, which will allow users to choose between the algorithmic “For You,” the chronological “Following,” or any custom feed they’ve created. This change addresses a major complaint from users who want to focus on posts from the people they follow.

If you’re part of the test, setting your default feed is simple. Long-press on any feed at the top of the Threads app, tap “edit feeds,” and reorder them. The feed placed in the first slot will automatically appear when you open the app. Meta is also working to make feed options easier to find, though it is not clear how many users will have access to the test or when the feature might roll out officially.

This update comes as Threads works to stay competitive with Bluesky, a rising rival that has gained popularity for its straightforward approach to feeds. Bluesky defaults to a chronological “Following” feed and offers custom feeds without relying on algorithms.

To keep up, Threads has made other changes, such as refining the “For You” feed to focus more on followed accounts, improving its search function, and adding landscape video support.

For a platform often criticized for pushing algorithmic content, this test signals an effort to adapt to user demands. However, with Bluesky already attracting users who left Threads behind, it might be too late for this change to make a meaningful impact.

