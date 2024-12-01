DMR News

Tencent’s New Game Looks Like a Clear Copy of Horizon

Tencent’s subsidiary, Polaris Quest, has unveiled its upcoming sci-fi adventure game, Light of Motiram, and it’s causing quite a stir. The game’s initial teaser features a post-apocalyptic setting where humans clad in primitive attire battle massive robotic dinosaurs, accompanied by an orchestral soundtrack. While visually captivating, the game’s aesthetic and mechanics are drawing comparisons to Guerrilla Games’ Horizon series, with some calling it a near-replica.

The resemblance is hard to ignore. Light of Motiram mimics Horizon’s signature art style, animations, and even its branding. Promotional images showcase human characters wielding bows and spears against robotic creatures resembling mammoths, all bathed in cinematic lens flares. The logo and tagline further reinforce the likeness, with the game described as humanity’s effort to “rebuild from the dawn of a new primitive era.” This framing echoes the thematic core of Guerrilla’s acclaimed franchise.

However, Light of Motiram does introduce unique elements. Players can construct shelters and deploy trained “Mechanimals” in combat, features that set it apart from Horizon’s single-player focus. Additionally, it offers co-op gameplay for up to 10 players, a functionality Guerrilla has only hinted at for its upcoming multiplayer project. Thus far, co-op in the Horizon universe is limited to the Lego Horizon Adventures spinoff.

Despite these differences, the similarities have sparked discussions among fans and industry observers about originality and intellectual property. With Light of Motiram slated to be a free-to-play release on Steam and the Epic Games Store, its future could hinge on whether Sony or Guerrilla challenge its apparent homage—or duplication.

As of now, Light of Motiram lacks a release date, leaving potential players to speculate on whether its final version will tread its own path or remain tethered to its Horizon-like inspiration.

Tencent’s Light of Motiram highlights a recurring tension in the gaming industry: the fine line between inspiration and imitation. While borrowing elements from successful franchises is common, Light of Motiram’s striking similarities to Horizon raise questions about originality and creative integrity. Introducing co-op and unique features like shelter-building adds some distinction, but the heavy reliance on Horizon’s visual and thematic cues risks overshadowing these innovations. Instead of pushing boundaries, Light of Motiram feels like a missed opportunity for Polaris Quest to carve its own identity in the crowded post-apocalyptic genre.

