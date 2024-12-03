Global Coin Launches Exclusive “Purely Brilliant” 5 oz. Proof Gold Coin with Diamonds from the Royal Canadian Mint

Global Coin, LLC is proud to unveil its latest masterpiece: the Purely Brilliant—5 oz. Proof Gold Coin with Diamonds from the Royal Canadian Mint will be released on December 3, 2024. Limited to an exclusive mintage of just 20 coins, this exceptional offering is tailored to discerning collectors and investors.

Crafted from over 5 oz. of 99.99% pure, Canadian-mined gold (156.05 g), this proof coin is accompanied by 3.4 carats of responsibly sourced diamonds from Canada. Highlighting its exceptional artistry, the coin features five Ideal Cut diamonds—each uniquely serial-numbered and graded by the De Beers Institute of Diamonds—in square, round, oval, cushion, and heart shapes, complemented by an additional 0.4 carats of decorative diamonds.

This masterpiece proof is the only one in the population graded in museum-quality 70 condition. It is further distinguished by the hand autograph of Steven Rosati, the designer of His Majesty King Charles III’s obverse. Each coin comes with dual certificates of authenticity: a numbered booklet from the Royal Canadian Mint and another from CrossWorks Manufacturing, listing serial numbers and diamond specifications for added assurance of quality and provenance.

Housed in a luxurious jewelry case, this coin is not merely a collectible but a testament to refinement and exclusivity. Retailing at $185,000, it is the crown jewel of the Purely Brilliant series, a true blend of rare materials and artistic excellence.

Global Coin encourages collectors and investors to secure their historical place by reserving this coin today. To learn more, visit shopglobalcoin.com or call 844-595-9599.