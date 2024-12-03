DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Global Coin Launches Exclusive “Purely Brilliant” 5 oz. Proof Gold Coin with Diamonds from the Royal Canadian Mint

ByEthan Lin

Dec 3, 2024

Global Coin, LLC is proud to unveil its latest masterpiece: the Purely Brilliant—5 oz. Proof Gold Coin with Diamonds from the Royal Canadian Mint will be released on December 3, 2024. Limited to an exclusive mintage of just 20 coins, this exceptional offering is tailored to discerning collectors and investors.

Crafted from over 5 oz. of 99.99% pure, Canadian-mined gold (156.05 g), this proof coin is accompanied by 3.4 carats of responsibly sourced diamonds from Canada. Highlighting its exceptional artistry, the coin features five Ideal Cut diamonds—each uniquely serial-numbered and graded by the De Beers Institute of Diamonds—in square, round, oval, cushion, and heart shapes, complemented by an additional 0.4 carats of decorative diamonds.

This masterpiece proof is the only one in the population graded in museum-quality 70 condition. It is further distinguished by the hand autograph of Steven Rosati, the designer of His Majesty King Charles III’s obverse. Each coin comes with dual certificates of authenticity: a numbered booklet from the Royal Canadian Mint and another from CrossWorks Manufacturing, listing serial numbers and diamond specifications for added assurance of quality and provenance.

Housed in a luxurious jewelry case, this coin is not merely a collectible but a testament to refinement and exclusivity. Retailing at $185,000, it is the crown jewel of the Purely Brilliant series, a true blend of rare materials and artistic excellence.

Global Coin encourages collectors and investors to secure their historical place by reserving this coin today. To learn more, visit shopglobalcoin.com or call 844-595-9599.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Swiggy Brings 10-Minute Food Delivery to 400 Cities Nationwide
Dec 3, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
MicroStrategy Acquires $1.5 Billion Worth of Bitcoin in a Week
Dec 3, 2024 Dayne Lee
Threads Rolls Out Advanced Search Filters to Challenge Bluesky and X
Dec 3, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801