Swiggy Brings 10-Minute Food Delivery to 400 Cities Nationwide

Swiggy has extended its 10-minute food delivery service, Bolt, to over 400 cities and towns across India. The Bengaluru-based startup, which recently debuted on the stock market, is collaborating with more than 40,000 restaurants, including global names like KFC, McDonald’s, and Starbucks, alongside local favorites, to power this ambitious quick-delivery push.

The Bolt service focuses on items that require little to no preparation and limits delivery to a 2-kilometer radius, enabling faster turnaround times. Initially launched in major cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai, the service now reaches smaller towns such as Shillong, Roorkee, and Guntur. Swiggy’s approach avoids putting extra pressure on delivery partners by not distinguishing Bolt orders from regular ones or offering speed-based incentives. Instead, efficiency is achieved through strategic partnerships and localized logistics.

This expansion comes as Swiggy looks to regain market share in food delivery, where rival Zomato has made notable gains. The quick-commerce market in India, driven by platforms like Zomato’s Blinkit, Swiggy’s Instamart, Zepto, and BigBasket, has doubled in size over the past year, reshaping consumer expectations for instant access to various products.

With Bolt, Swiggy is banking on its vast network and refined logistics to capitalize on India’s growing appetite for fast delivery, setting the stage for intensified competition in an increasingly dynamic market.

Swiggy’s expansion of Bolt to 400 cities reflects the growing demand for instant gratification in India’s quick-commerce market. While the 10-minute delivery model may attract users seeking convenience, it also raises questions about long-term sustainability and the pressure it places on restaurant operations. By choosing to focus on partnerships and logistics rather than incentivizing speed for delivery partners, Swiggy seems to be prioritizing efficiency without compromising worker welfare—a balance that could set a responsible precedent in the fiercely competitive industry.

Featured image courtesy of The Hindu BusinessLine

