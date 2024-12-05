DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

US Escalates Crackdown on China’s Chip Industry with Export Restrictions

ByYasmeeta Oon

Dec 5, 2024

US Escalates Crackdown on China’s Chip Industry with Export Restrictions

The United States on Monday announced a comprehensive set of restrictions targeting China’s semiconductor industry. The measures, introduced by the Commerce Department, aim to curb China’s advancements in chipmaking and artificial intelligence technologies by limiting access to critical tools, components, and partnerships. A total of 140 companies, including major players like Naura Technology Group, were added to the Entity List, effectively barring them from acquiring U.S. technology without special licenses.

New Export Controls on Chipmaking Tools

The restrictions include stringent controls on equipment essential for producing advanced-node integrated circuits. Tools for etching, deposition, lithography, and other processes will face heightened scrutiny. This move directly impacts companies like Lam Research, KLA Corporation, and Applied Materials, as well as non-U.S. firms like the Netherlands-based ASM International.

Software Tools Under Scrutiny

New rules also extend to software tools critical for developing advanced chips. The regulations encompass software that enhances the productivity of cutting-edge machinery or enables older machines to produce advanced chips. Siemens, through its subsidiary Mentor Graphics, could be among those affected.

Restrictions on Memory Components

The rules impose limits on high-bandwidth memory (HBM) used in AI chips, specifically targeting HBM 2 and higher technologies. Industry sources suggest Samsung Electronics may be particularly impacted, with around 20% of its HBM chip sales linked to China. High-bandwidth memory is a cornerstone of AI training and inference technologies, underscoring its strategic importance.

Expanded Entity List

The Commerce Department added 140 entities, including semiconductor fabs, tool manufacturers, and investment firms, to the Entity List. Notable additions include Wise Road Capital, Wingtech Technology, and JAC Capital. Export licenses for these companies are expected to face almost universal denial, further limiting their ability to procure U.S. technology.

Broader Foreign Direct Product Rule

The new rule expands U.S. jurisdiction over chipmaking equipment produced abroad using American technology. It affects equipment manufactured in countries such as Israel, South Korea, and Taiwan, though Japan and the Netherlands remain exempt. Additionally, the rule lowers the threshold for U.S. content required to trigger export restrictions, potentially curbing shipments of overseas items to China if they incorporate any U.S.-made chips.

This crackdown marks the third major U.S. initiative in three years aimed at restricting China’s access to advanced semiconductor technologies, citing national security concerns.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

FTC Orders Goat to Pay $2M Over Deceptive Shipping and Refund Practices
Dec 4, 2024 Hilary Ong
Alex Mashinsky Reaches Plea Deal on Two Charges
Dec 4, 2024 Dayne Lee
Uber launches Shikara boat rides on Dal Lake
Dec 4, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801