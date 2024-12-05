Concerns Over Pete Hegseth’s Drinking Habits Emerge from Fox News Colleagues

Pete Hegseth, recently designated as President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for defense secretary, has reportedly had issues with alcohol that concerned his colleagues at Fox News. This information comes from 10 current and former Fox employees who shared their experiences with NBC News.

During his tenure as a co-host on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” starting in 2017, Hegseth allegedly displayed signs of alcohol consumption on multiple occasions before going on air, as per two Fox employees. They, along with a third colleague, also observed Hegseth appearing on television while discussing his hangovers during preparations or while on set. One of the sources reported smelling alcohol on him as recently as last month, during the fall season.

While Hegseth never missed a scheduled appearance due to drinking, the pattern of behavior noted by colleagues suggests an ongoing concern. “Everyone would be talking about it behind the scenes before he went on the air,” remarked one former Fox employee.

This isn’t the first time Hegseth’s alcohol use has been scrutinized. Before joining Fox, he faced similar concerns during his time leading veteran nonprofit groups. A whistleblower report from his tenure as president of Concerned Veterans for America described instances where he was so intoxicated at events that he needed assistance leaving.

His lawyer, Tim Parlatore, dismissed these allegations as “outlandish claims” when approached by The New Yorker for comment.

Professional and Personal Repercussions

As Hegseth prepares to potentially head the Pentagon, the implications of his past behaviors, including his drinking habits, are under increased scrutiny. The role of defense secretary involves managing crises and overseeing extensive military and civilian operations, tasks that demand high levels of responsibility and availability.

Historically, concerns about personal conduct have influenced the Senate’s approval of nominees. In 1989, for instance, John Tower was rejected for the defense secretary position partly due to his history of drinking.

Further complicating Hegseth’s public image are reports from his time at Fox News involving late arrivals and high stress for his colleagues. Some reported having to ensure he woke up in time for early morning shows due to his late-night activities. Two former employees described instances where Hegseth was heavily intoxicated at social events with colleagues.

In a more serious allegation, Hegseth was investigated in 2017 for an accusation of sexual assault, though no charges were filed. He later settled with the accuser, a decision his lawyer attributed to the pressures of the MeToo movement.

Source Allegation Impact NBC News Smelled of alcohol on air Concerns about professional capacity Whistleblower Needed assistance at events Questions about conduct and leadership Legal Defense Denies wrongdoing; settled in court Ongoing public and legal scrutiny

The allegations surrounding Pete Hegseth’s behavior, both past and present, spotlight crucial questions about the standards to which we hold our public officials, especially those entrusted with national security. The role of a defense secretary is not just a job but a 24/7 commitment to safeguarding the nation. It is imperative that individuals in such positions not only lead with integrity but also exhibit personal conduct that reassures the public and the military of their capabilities and judgment. As Hegseth faces these allegations, it becomes a broader conversation about the ethical and moral foundations we expect and require from those in the highest offices of responsibility.

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

