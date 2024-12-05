Netflix Japan Hits 10 Million Subscribers with Local Shows Driving Growth

Netflix has achieved a major milestone in Japan, surpassing 10 million subscribers in the first half of this year. The streaming giant attributes this growth to its investment in Japanese-language programming, which continues to capture attention in the expanding market.

The subscriber count has doubled over the past four years, underscoring the rising demand for localized content. Among the recent successes are Japanese productions such as Tokyo Swindlers, The Queen of Villains, and the reality-romance series The Boyfriend, all of which have been widely viewed. Kaata Sakamoto, Netflix’s vice president of content for Japan, expressed satisfaction with the response, noting the importance of catering to local tastes.

Since Netflix began disclosing viewing rankings in 2021, only two English-language series have topped the charts in Japan: the live-action adaptation of the manga One Piece and the fourth season of Stranger Things. “Japan in particular is a country which wants to see a lot of its own content,” said Sakamoto, emphasizing the need for robust local production.

To bolster its offerings, Netflix recently signed a five-year deal with Hitoshi One, the director of the hit drama Tokyo Swindlers. The show, which centers on a team of real estate scammers, reflects the platform’s commitment to unique, culturally resonant storytelling.

Streaming services have also introduced Japanese audiences to foreign-language content, with competitors like Amazon adapting Sega Sammy’s Yakuza game series. Meanwhile, Sony is reportedly in talks to acquire Kadokawa, a media powerhouse, to enhance its entertainment portfolio.

Globally, Japanese content ranks as Netflix’s third most-viewed non-English programming after Korean and Spanish. Its anime titles, a major draw, were viewed over 1 billion times worldwide last year.

The company’s global subscriber base reached 282.7 million as of September, fueled in part by its ad-supported tier. Netflix shares have surged approximately 84% this year, reflecting strong investor confidence in its strategy.

Netflix’s growth in Japan shows the power of localized content in the streaming era. By focusing on culturally resonant shows like Tokyo Swindlers, Netflix taps into what traditional broadcasters often miss. This strategy not only strengthens its position in Japan but sets a standard for blending global reach with local appeal.

Featured image courtesy of Tom’s Guide

Follow us for more tech news updates.