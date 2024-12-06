Amazon Music’s “2024 Delivered” Is Here to Compete with Spotify Wrapped

Amazon Music has officially entered the year-end recap game with its new feature, 2024 Delivered. Launched on Tuesday, the tool offers a detailed look at user listening habits, including top songs, artists, genres, and podcasts. It’s Amazon’s latest attempt to take on the likes of Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music Replay, and YouTube Music Recap.

Accessing 2024 Delivered is straightforward. Users can open the Amazon Music app on iOS or Android, head to the Library tab, and tap the 2024 Delivered banner. From there, they’ll find:

A personalized “Top Songs 2024” playlist.

Shareable animated cards that highlight their listening stats.

Details about the top song they requested Alexa to play.

For some listeners, delivering special messages from their favorite artists via Alexa-enabled devices.

Eligible Alexa users will see a flashing yellow light if they have a message waiting, which might just be a personalized note from one of their most-played artists of the year. While Amazon hasn’t detailed how many artists are participating, the company hopes these features will set 2024 Delivered apart from competing recap tools.

Amazon Music also revealed its most-played content for 2024, with Taylor Swift taking the crown as the top artist and Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” named the year’s top song. These insights are available to all Amazon Music users, regardless of their subscription tier.

Amazon Music’s different tiers provide varying levels of access:

Amazon Music Prime : Included with Prime membership, this tier offers access to a catalog of 100 million songs and podcasts without ads. However, playback is restricted to playlists and shuffle mode only.

: Included with Prime membership, this tier offers access to a catalog of 100 million songs and podcasts without ads. However, playback is restricted to playlists and shuffle mode only. Amazon Music Unlimited : A premium option that removes playback restrictions and provides on-demand access to the full catalog. It costs $10 per month for Prime members and $11 for non-members.

: A premium option that removes playback restrictions and provides on-demand access to the full catalog. It costs $10 per month for Prime members and $11 for non-members. Ad-Supported Amazon Music: Free for everyone, this version delivers limited features and includes ads.

Amazon’s Evolution in Year-End Recaps

This is not Amazon’s first attempt at a year-end music summary. Its previous effort, “My Year in Review,” lacked detailed insights and shareable content. 2024 Delivered aims to address these shortcomings by offering a more robust and engaging experience.

Amazon’s move comes as other streaming services roll out their own recaps. YouTube Music’s 2024 Recap launched on Monday, bringing new metrics like a personalized timeline and an alter ego based on user preferences. Apple Music’s 2024 Replay, which debuted the same day as Amazon’s feature, introduced “listening streaks” to highlight consecutive days of music engagement. Spotify, whose Wrapped feature remains the most popular, has yet to release its stats but is expected to do so soon.

With 2024 Delivered, Amazon Music is attempting to carve out a unique space in the crowded recap market by tapping into its Alexa ecosystem and emphasizing personalization. Whether it can rival Spotify Wrapped’s cultural dominance remains to be seen, but Amazon is clearly serious about its yearly recap game.

Featured Image courtesy of Amazon

