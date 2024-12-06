Apple Music Replay 2024 Now Available in the App

Apple Music’s Replay 2024 is here, giving users a detailed breakdown of their streaming habits. This year, Replay is available directly in the Apple Music app for users on iOS 18.1 or later, making it easier to access through the Home, New, and Search tabs. For those using older operating systems or Android, the feature remains accessible through the web.

Replay dives deep into listening stats, highlighting your top songs, artists, albums, and genres, while also showing your total listening minutes for the year. New features this year include:

Fan rankings: See if you’re in an artist’s top 500 or 1,000 listeners, expanded from the previous top 100 limit.

See if you’re in an artist’s top 500 or 1,000 listeners, expanded from the previous top 100 limit. Monthly breakdowns: View your most-played songs, artists, and albums for each month.

View your most-played songs, artists, and albums for each month. Streak tracking: Discover your longest streak of consecutive listening days.

Discover your longest streak of consecutive listening days. First listens: Pinpoint the first time you streamed your favorite song, artist, or album.

Unlike Spotify Wrapped, Apple Replay lets you revisit listening stats from past years. And yes, you can still save your 2024 Replay playlist, which updates dynamically until January, when the final version is locked in.

For artists, Replay introduces new insights. Musicians can now see total minutes streamed, listener counts, top cities, and which of their tracks was discovered most on Shazam.

Apple dropped Replay shortly after YouTube Music launched its 2024 Recaps and ahead of Spotify’s much-anticipated Wrapped feature. The timing positions Apple to grab some attention before the annual flood of Spotify stats takes over social media.

Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us” snagged the top spot as the most-streamed song globally on Apple Music this year, while Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” took the title of most identified song on Shazam.

Apple Music Replay could step up by including more creative stats beyond just “most played.” Features like skipped tracks or songs binge-listened and abandoned, would make the experience feel more personal and fun. With Spotify Wrapped leading the charge in creativity and shareability, Replay has some catching up to do if Apple wants to compete in the recap season.

Featured Image courtesy of Apple

