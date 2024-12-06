Binance Dominates in Bitcoin Deposits Among Crypto Exchanges in 2024

In 2024, cryptocurrency exchanges have witnessed a significant increase in average deposits, with Binance leading the pack, according to a December 3rd analysis by CryptoQuant. This surge is largely attributed to more substantial investments from professional and corporate entities.

Binance’s average daily Bitcoin deposits grew by 2.77 BTC over the year, a figure that surpasses its competitors. In comparison, Kraken and Coinbase reported increases in their average daily deposits by 0.56 BTC and 0.41 BTC, respectively. Overall, the average Bitcoin deposit across all exchanges jumped from 0.36 BTC in 2023 to 1.65 BTC in 2024. Similarly, deposits in Tether’s USDt stablecoin skyrocketed from $19,600 to $230,000, signaling heightened activity from institutional investors and market makers.

Record-Breaking Numbers and Corporate Growth

On November 3rd, Binance set a new record with a daily deposit of 6.85 BTC, valued at approximately $465,000, marking a nearly tenfold increase from earlier levels. Additionally, the platform saw its highest daily USDt deposits since March 2022, reaching $303,000. Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, noted in a statement to CNBC in September that the number of corporate clients at Binance had increased by 40% during the year.

The positive shift in investor sentiment towards digital assets is partly driven by Donald Trump’s re-election and the anticipation of more favorable cryptocurrency regulations in the United States. Trump’s campaign promises included overhauling the leadership of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and establishing a strategic U.S. Bitcoin reserve, fostering optimism about future regulatory environments.

Institutional Involvement and Market Growth

The launch of new products like spot Bitcoin ETFs has also played a crucial role in attracting institutional players to the digital assets space. As of November, these funds collectively held assets exceeding $30 billion, with over $6.87 billion in inflows recorded in just the last 30 days. Notably, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) managed holdings worth about 500,380 BTC as of December 2, which equates to approximately $48 billion at current prices.

Exchange Average Daily BTC Deposit Increase Peak Daily BTC Deposit Peak Daily USDt Deposit Binance 2.77 BTC 6.85 BTC $303,000 Kraken 0.56 BTC – – Coinbase 0.41 BTC – –

The remarkable increase in average crypto deposits and the influx of institutional investments into cryptocurrency mark a significant evolution in the integration of digital currencies into mainstream financial systems. As we observe these developments, it becomes apparent that cryptocurrencies are transitioning from niche speculative assets to established components of diverse investment portfolios. This shift not only reflects growing trust and interest from large-scale investors but also underscores the need for robust regulatory frameworks that can accommodate the unique dynamics of digital currencies. Looking forward, the challenge for regulators and market participants will be to balance innovation with stability, ensuring that the burgeoning crypto market can continue to grow without compromising the broader financial ecosystem’s integrity.

Featured image credit: Vadim Artyukhin via Unsplash

