DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Blockchain Latest

Binance Dominates in Bitcoin Deposits Among Crypto Exchanges in 2024

ByDayne Lee

Dec 6, 2024

Binance Dominates in Bitcoin Deposits Among Crypto Exchanges in 2024

In 2024, cryptocurrency exchanges have witnessed a significant increase in average deposits, with Binance leading the pack, according to a December 3rd analysis by CryptoQuant. This surge is largely attributed to more substantial investments from professional and corporate entities.

Binance’s average daily Bitcoin deposits grew by 2.77 BTC over the year, a figure that surpasses its competitors. In comparison, Kraken and Coinbase reported increases in their average daily deposits by 0.56 BTC and 0.41 BTC, respectively. Overall, the average Bitcoin deposit across all exchanges jumped from 0.36 BTC in 2023 to 1.65 BTC in 2024. Similarly, deposits in Tether’s USDt stablecoin skyrocketed from $19,600 to $230,000, signaling heightened activity from institutional investors and market makers.

Record-Breaking Numbers and Corporate Growth

On November 3rd, Binance set a new record with a daily deposit of 6.85 BTC, valued at approximately $465,000, marking a nearly tenfold increase from earlier levels. Additionally, the platform saw its highest daily USDt deposits since March 2022, reaching $303,000. Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, noted in a statement to CNBC in September that the number of corporate clients at Binance had increased by 40% during the year.

The positive shift in investor sentiment towards digital assets is partly driven by Donald Trump’s re-election and the anticipation of more favorable cryptocurrency regulations in the United States. Trump’s campaign promises included overhauling the leadership of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and establishing a strategic U.S. Bitcoin reserve, fostering optimism about future regulatory environments.

Institutional Involvement and Market Growth

The launch of new products like spot Bitcoin ETFs has also played a crucial role in attracting institutional players to the digital assets space. As of November, these funds collectively held assets exceeding $30 billion, with over $6.87 billion in inflows recorded in just the last 30 days. Notably, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) managed holdings worth about 500,380 BTC as of December 2, which equates to approximately $48 billion at current prices.

ExchangeAverage Daily BTC Deposit IncreasePeak Daily BTC DepositPeak Daily USDt Deposit
Binance2.77 BTC6.85 BTC$303,000
Kraken0.56 BTC
Coinbase0.41 BTC

The remarkable increase in average crypto deposits and the influx of institutional investments into cryptocurrency mark a significant evolution in the integration of digital currencies into mainstream financial systems. As we observe these developments, it becomes apparent that cryptocurrencies are transitioning from niche speculative assets to established components of diverse investment portfolios. This shift not only reflects growing trust and interest from large-scale investors but also underscores the need for robust regulatory frameworks that can accommodate the unique dynamics of digital currencies. Looking forward, the challenge for regulators and market participants will be to balance innovation with stability, ensuring that the burgeoning crypto market can continue to grow without compromising the broader financial ecosystem’s integrity.

Featured image credit: Vadim Artyukhin via Unsplash

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Walmart Finalizes $2.3 Billion Acquisition of Vizio
Dec 6, 2024 Hilary Ong
Schneider Electric and Nvidia Team Up to Create AI Data Center Cooling Systems
Dec 6, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Amazon Music’s “2024 Delivered” Is Here to Compete with Spotify Wrapped
Dec 6, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801