Walmart Finalizes $2.3 Billion Acquisition of Vizio

ByHilary Ong

Dec 6, 2024

Walmart has officially completed its $2.3 billion acquisition of Vizio, marking a major step in the retail giant’s push to grow its connected TV advertising business.

The all-cash deal, initially announced in February, underwent a months-long regulatory review before being finalized. By bringing Vizio under its umbrella, Walmart is poised to leverage the smart TV manufacturer’s technology and data to strengthen its advertising platform, Walmart Connect.

The acquisition gives Walmart access to Vizio’s SmartCast OS and its over 18 million active accounts, which provide a wealth of data on viewing habits and shopping preferences. Walmart plans to use this data to deliver highly targeted advertisements, personalize shopping experiences, and refine product offerings. Additionally, Vizio TVs are expected to prominently feature Walmart ads, integrating the retailer’s ecosystem into millions of living rooms.

As part of the deal, Walmart will also control Vizio’s WatchFree+ streaming service. This move positions the company to compete directly with advertising powerhouses such as Amazon, Google, and Roku. Vizio’s advertising platform, which already generates significant revenue, will now bolster Walmart’s growing presence in the lucrative connected TV advertising space.

The deal also complements Walmart’s partnership with its other smart TV brand, Onn, and further underscores its commitment to blending retail and technology. With Vizio on board, Walmart aims to redefine the connected shopping experience while expanding its footprint in a rapidly evolving market.

Featured Image courtesy of Getty Images

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

