Nvidia partners with Vietnam to build AI research and data centers

ByYasmeeta Oon

Dec 8, 2024

Nvidia has entered a new collaboration with the Vietnamese government to establish an artificial intelligence research and development center and a data center in Vietnam. The agreement, signed on Thursday in Hanoi, highlights Nvidia’s commitment to advancing AI capabilities in the Southeast Asian nation. While financial specifics remain undisclosed, the partnership aligns with Vietnam’s broader vision of leveraging AI to foster growth and develop clean energy technologies.

Nvidia, a leading AI chipmaker, also announced the acquisition of VinBrain, a healthcare startup under Vietnam’s Vingroup conglomerate. Details of the transaction were not revealed. VinBrain specializes in AI applications for healthcare, marking a strategic expansion of Nvidia’s influence in the medical AI domain.

The signing ceremony included Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Chinh expressed Vietnam’s ambitions to harness AI not only for industrial growth but also for clean energy innovations. “AI will turn the sun, the wind, and the waves into clean energy for us,” Chinh said, emphasizing Vietnam’s desire to explore broader frontiers such as space and the ocean.

This development builds on Huang’s earlier visit to Hanoi a year ago, during which he outlined Nvidia’s interest in partnering with Vietnam’s tech firms and supporting AI talent development. In April, Vietnamese tech firm FPT disclosed plans to construct a $200 million AI factory using Nvidia’s graphics chips and software, further underscoring Nvidia’s growing presence in Vietnam’s AI ecosystem.

With this partnership, Vietnam seeks to cement its position as a rising player in AI development while tackling challenges in energy and technology innovation.

