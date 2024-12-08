Waymo Expands Its Autonomous Taxi Service to Miami

Autonomous taxi company Waymo is gearing up to launch in Miami, bringing its self-driving technology to the bustling Florida city. The expansion, detailed in a recent announcement on the company’s Waypoint blog, marks a significant step in Waymo’s ongoing growth across the United States.

The rollout begins early next year, when Waymo will deploy its fleet of self-driving Jaguar I-PACE electric vehicles to map and learn Miami’s streets. By 2026, the company plans to offer rides to customers through its Waymo One app. Miami will join a roster of cities currently served by Waymo, including San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Austin.

A key aspect of this expansion is Waymo’s partnership with Moove, an African startup specializing in vehicle provision for ride-sharing services. Initially collaborating in Phoenix, Moove will oversee fleet operations, facilities, and charging infrastructure as Waymo establishes its presence in Miami. The partnership signals Waymo’s broader focus on optimizing logistics as it scales its autonomous taxi services.

This Miami expansion follows Waymo’s recent $5.6 billion funding round, which supports its plans to extend operations to Austin and Atlanta by early next year. With autonomous taxis set to roll out in yet another U.S. city, Waymo continues to lead the charge in redefining urban transportation.

Featured image courtesy of KQED

