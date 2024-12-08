DMR News

California Requires Fingerprint Screening for Drivers Transporting Minors

ByYasmeeta Oon

Dec 8, 2024

California has implemented a new requirement for drivers in the rideshare and taxi industry to undergo fingerprint-based background checks before they can transport unaccompanied minors. This directive, issued by the California Public Utilities Commission, places the cost of these screenings on the transit companies themselves, which must comply within 30 days.

The move primarily affects Uber, a company that introduced “Uber for Teens” last year, enabling passengers aged 13 to 17 to book rides independently with parental consent. The service expanded its safety measures this year to ensure secure travel for young users.

Uber has historically resisted driver fingerprinting, citing concerns over the impact on driver participation and questioning its necessity given the company’s existing safety protocols. The rideshare giant now argues that covering the costs of these background checks may increase fares for teen riders. This dispute mirrors earlier conflicts between Uber and California regulators over fingerprinting mandates, reflecting ongoing tensions over balancing safety measures with operational costs.

With this policy, California aims to strengthen protections for young travelers while prompting further debate about the future of rideshare regulations.

