Uber and WeRide Team Up for Robotaxi Service in Abu Dhabi

Uber and WeRide have launched a robotaxi service in Abu Dhabi, marking Uber’s first autonomous vehicle deployment outside the U.S. This collaboration brings a small-scale fleet of self-driving vehicles to the UAE’s capital, with operations initially focused on key routes including Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, and Zayed International Airport. Expansion plans are already in the pipeline.

While the launch demonstrates Uber’s commitment to integrating autonomous technology into its global operations, the rollout remains in its early stages. Vehicles will include a human safety operator for now, with fully driverless service slated for late 2025. Fleet operations are being coordinated with local partner Tawasul Transport.

This partnership adds to Uber’s growing network of autonomous collaborations, which includes companies like Wayve, Serve Robotics, and Aurora Innovation. Uber is positioning itself as a platform for future robotaxi integrations, but skepticism persists. Industry observers question whether traditional ride-hail giants can compete with technology developers like Waymo and Tesla, who are building proprietary autonomous systems.

The competitive landscape intensified last week when Waymo revealed its plan to launch a robotaxi service in Miami. Following the announcement, Uber’s stock fell nearly 10%, highlighting investor concerns about Uber’s ability to maintain dominance in a changing market.

WeRide, which recently went public on the Nasdaq, sees this partnership as a stepping stone to establishing a global footprint for its autonomous vehicle technology. However, details about the scale of the Abu Dhabi deployment, such as the number of vehicles involved, remain undisclosed.

The move represents a cautious but strategic effort by Uber to explore autonomous solutions internationally, while simultaneously navigating the challenges posed by emerging competitors and the slow adoption of autonomous vehicles in ride-hailing services.

