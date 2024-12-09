DMR News

US House to Vote on $3 Billion Plan to Remove Chinese Telecom Equipment

Dec 9, 2024

The U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote next week on a defense bill allocating over $3 billion to remove Huawei and ZTE equipment from American telecom networks. This funding aims to address security concerns tied to Chinese telecommunications firms. The proposed measure is part of a broader 1,800-page legislation unveiled Saturday, which also includes provisions requiring an intelligence review of China’s biotechnology capabilities and a report on Chinese efforts to bypass U.S. national security regulations.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) estimates that replacing equipment from Huawei and ZTE will cost $4.98 billion. However, Congress has previously approved only $1.9 billion, leaving a $3.08 billion shortfall for the “rip and replace” initiative. FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel recently emphasized the urgency of securing additional funds, warning that without it, rural networks could face shutdowns, potentially cutting off vital services such as 911 access and connectivity in underserved areas.

Since 2019, U.S. telecom companies receiving federal subsidies have been mandated to purge Chinese equipment. Despite ongoing challenges, the FCC’s plan has faced delays due to insufficient funding. Rosenworcel and industry advocates, such as Competitive Carriers Association CEO Tim Donovan, have stressed the critical need for financial support to maintain connectivity for millions of Americans while meeting security mandates.

To finance the initiative, Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell noted that up to $500 million of the funding will come from a one-time spectrum auction for advanced wireless frequencies. This auction is intended to support rising consumer demands and boost regional tech hubs.

The House vote underscores Washington’s ongoing push to counter perceived security risks posed by Chinese technology in U.S. infrastructure, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding national networks.

The proposed funding highlights the U.S. government’s recognition of the critical need to secure its telecommunications infrastructure, but the persistent shortfall raises questions about its commitment to rural connectivity. Balancing national security with ensuring uninterrupted service for underserved regions remains a pressing challenge, and without adequate, timely funding, millions could face the consequences of outdated or insecure networks.

