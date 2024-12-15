Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX Headquarters Will Be in Starbase Texas

Elon Musk announced on Thursday via social media platform X that SpaceX’s headquarters will now officially be located in Starbase, Texas. The move marks another significant relocation for the billionaire, who has steadily shifted his business operations to Texas in recent years.

Musk first hinted at the relocation in July, citing dissatisfaction with California’s new gender identity law as a motivating factor. He revealed plans to transfer the headquarters of both SpaceX and social media platform X from California to Texas. At the time, Musk specified that SpaceX’s main office would relocate to an existing facility in Boca Chica, while X would move to Austin. Details about how many jobs or facilities would make the transition were unclear.

Earlier this year, Musk finalized SpaceX’s legal incorporation in Texas, moving it from Delaware. The decision came after a shareholder vote to relocate Tesla’s state of incorporation to Texas. This followed a Delaware court’s invalidation of Musk’s $56 billion compensation package. Tesla’s headquarters had already moved to Texas in 2021, though Musk emphasized California would remain the company’s engineering hub.

Musk himself became a Texas resident in 2021, noting the state’s lack of personal income tax as a key advantage. This growing focus on Texas as a base for his operations highlights Musk’s preference for the state’s business environment over California.

Featured image courtesy of The Indian Express

